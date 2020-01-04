Derek Acorah's 'devastated' wife Gwen reveals he died of pneumonia after developing sepsis

Derek Acorah's wife Gwen has shared more details about her husband's tragic passing.

The celebrity medium died this weekend aged 69, with Gwen breaking the news on Facebook.

She's since revealed that her husband of 24 years died of pneumonia after developing sepsis.

Derek passed away yesterday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Gwen told The Sun: "He was taken really quickly. It was pneumonia which got him in the end.

"He developed sepsis and was in intensive care."

She then spoke about the effect that her husband's death had on her, admitting: "I'm heartbroken to have lost him. It's devastating that he's gone."

Gwen first broke the news of Derek's passing in an emotional Facebook post this morning (04.01.20).

She wrote: "Farewell my love! I will miss you forever! I'm devastated to announce that my beloved husband Derek has passed away after a very brief illness.

"Thank you so much to everybody who has supported me – I can never thank you enough."

Derek died of sepsis, according to his wife (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Since Derek's death, tributes have been pouring in from all four corners of the globe.

There was even one from Derek's former Most Haunted co-star Yvette Fielding, with whom he famously fell out in 2005.

Yvette Fielding sent a message to Derek's wife and family (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Derek left the show after being accused of 'faking' a spiritual possession.

Afterwards, Yvette told Metro in 2006: "We tell people everything is real, then it turns out he was a fake, so he had to go."

Derek responded by telling the Sunday Mercury: "She decided when I left the show that she didn't want to talk to me any more. There was no need for it and it was very sad."

Following his death, Yvette tweeted: "Our condolences go out to Derek's family at this difficult time x."

