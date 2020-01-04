Derek Acorah told fans 'life's too short' in heartbreaking message just hours before his death

Celebrity medium Derek Acorah shared a message with fans telling them "life is too short" just hours before his death.

The TV psychic passed away at the age of 69 this weekend following a brief illness, his wife Gwen confirmed in a Facebook post on Saturday (04.01.20).

Derek pictured in November (Credit: Alucard / SplashNews.com)

Only hours earlier on Friday, a post shared on Derek's Instagram account urged fans not to start their days with "the broken pieces of yesterday".

The pic featured a photo of Derek and included the message: "Life is too short to start your day with broken pieces of yesterday.

"It will definitely destroy your wonderful today and ruin your great tomorrow."

In the post's comments, Derek's fans rushed to offer their tributes.

One said: "Just heard Derek has passed away, so sad to hear this, my thoughts are with his family... RIP Derek x x."

Another wrote: "RIP Derek, my condolences to his family xx."

A third put: "Aw no. How very sad. Condolences to his family."

Someone else commented: "Sending all my healing love to you and family... terribly saddened."

"Rest in peace, I'm so sorry," said a fifth.

In her message for fans confirming Derek's death, Gwen - his wife of 24 years - wrote on Facebook: "Farewell my love! I will miss you forever!

"I'm devastated to announce that my beloved husband Derek has passed away after a very brief illness. Thank you so much to everybody who has supported me - I can never thank you enough."

Derek's TV career included a stint on Celebrity Big Brother (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She then turned her attention to a couple she said "hounded" him while he was in a coma, branding them "vile" and warning that she would never "forget nor forgive".

She wrote in a scathing attack: "To the vile couple who hounded him for responses to their ridiculous campaign whilst he was in intensive care in a coma, I hope you have the decency to hang your heads in shame. I have things to deal with now but I won't forget nor will I forgive what you have done!"

