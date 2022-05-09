Following the death of Dennis Waterman, what he got up to in his final years after finishing New Tricks has been revealed.

The TV star sadly passed away yesterday (May 8) aged 74.

Dennis died yesterday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Dennis Waterman death

Yesterday news broke that Dennis, star of New Tricks and Minder, had sadly died.

The TV star was 74-year-old and died with his wife, Pam, by his side.

A statement released following his death read: “We are deeply saddened to announce that our beloved Dennis passed away very peacefully in hospital in Spain.”

It then continued, saying: “The family kindly ask that our privacy is respected at this very difficult time.”

Tributes poured in for the veteran actor, who was well known for his wide range, as well as for the fact he sang the theme tune to some of his own shows too.

Dennis spent his last few years living in Spain (Credit: UKTV / YouTube)

Dennis Waterman’s final years

One of Dennis’ final major roles was that of former detective sergeant, Gerry Standing in New Tricks.

Dennis played the role from the very first series in 2003 all the way through to its final series in 2015.

Back in 2015, after the series wrapped, Dennis spoke to The Mirror about his upcoming plans.

He said that he wasn’t going to be “rushing in” to anything and would see how far the money would go.

“I’ve found out a remarkable thing about myself is that I’m really, really good at doing [bleep] all,” he continued.

“I’ve always sneered at people who have gone into early retirement and thought what are you going to do, but I’ve taken to it like a duck to water.”

Dennis didn’t “rush into” anything once New Tricks finished (Credit: UKTV / YouTube)

The veteran actor then went on to say he hadn’t retired completely though.

He opened up about living in Spain with his wife, Pam.

“We’re spending a lot of time in Spain so we’re lolling in the sun, having a splash when it gets too hot and then going and having a game of golf,” he said.

Dennis added at the time that he and Pam had downsized too, moving from a four-up four-down to a two-up, two-down.

Despite his ‘retirement’, Dennis’ final appearance came in an Australian comedy film that premiered in 2020.

