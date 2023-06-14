Queen Elizabeth on balcony, and Denise Welch on Loose Women
News

These 10 reactions to Denise Welch playing the Queen in Diana the Musical are a right royal treat

Now, this is iconic

By Gabrielle Rockson

Twitter users have been left stunned over Denise Welch playing the Queen in the new Diana musical.

The musical, which debuted on Broadway in 2021, is heading to the UK with Denise playing the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Celebrating the news on Twitter, Denise wrote: “Queeeeeeeen!! Diana The Musical in concert. Dec 4th. Apollo Hammersmith.”

Denise Welch posing at event
Denise will be playing the Queen in the Diana musical (Credit: Cover Images)

Hilarious reactions to Denise Welch playing the Queen

Taking to Twitter, some fans were certainly surprised by the news of Denise playing the Queen.

Sharing a variety of videos and photos, it’s fair to say many fans had hilarious reactions.

One person said: “Denise Welch playing the Queen in the Princess Diana musical???” alongside a video of Julie Goodyear in the Celebrity Big Brother house, saying: “My God. What’s happening?”

A second wrote: “Am I living on a different planet? Denise Welch will be playing The Queen in the Diana musical?!?!!”

“Denise Welch is playing The Queen in Diana: The musical. In other news, Prince Charles is being played by Danny Dyer and Prince Phillip by Ray Winstone,” another added.

A fourth user said: “DENISE WELCH IS PLAYING THE QUEEN. WHAT IS HAPPENING? WHAT UNIVERSE ARE WE LIVING IN? THIS IS UNMISSABLE.”

“Denise Welch is playing The Queen,” a fifth wrote alongside a meme of Vanessa Gold from EastEnders looking utterly shocked.

A sixth added: “Sorry are we just going to gloss over the fact that DENISE WELCH is playing the Queen.”

And another said: “The Queen with a Geordie accent? Denise Welch #Diana.”

The Queen at her Platinum Jubilee
The Queen died last year at the age of 96 (Credit: Cover Images)

Other fan comments

Despite the shock of some, other fans were excited by the news.

One person said: “Denise Welch as the Queen is maybe the most iconic British pop culture moment in the 21st Century.”

Another added: “Forget Kerry Ellis. Denise Welch as the Queen makes this must watch.”

“QUEEN DENISE WELCH PLAYING ACTUAL QUEEN ELIZABETH IN A MUSICAL. OMG SLAY,” another gushed.

Denise recently announced that she’d be taking a break from social media. Speaking on Instagram, she said: “Well… on today, on my 65th birthday, I want to say thank you in advance for all the lovely messages and comments that I’ve received. I’m going off on a little adventure for a couple of weeks so I’m going to be off here and off my phone.

“I don’t quite know how I’m going to cope, but I’m going to give it a try, so don’t think I have disappeared. It’s just a temporary little holiday and I’ll be back soon.”

Read more: Denise Welch clashes with Jane Moore in heated Harry and Meghan debate: ‘I don’t trust many of your colleagues’

YouTube video player

So what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know

Related Topics

Denise Welch

Trending Articles

Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara smile on Lorraine
Strictly star Aljaz Skorjanec shares 4D baby scan picture: ‘The image of Daddy!’
Jonnie Irwin listens during an interview
Jonnie Irwin reveals heartbreaking real reason he hasn’t told his kids about terminal cancer diagnosis
Neighbours' Kylie Minogue is smiling and, in a bubble, is Charlene
Kylie Minogue breaks silence on claims she was ‘annoyed’ over Neighbours reboot
Grace O'Malley-Kumar with family
‘Utterly devastated’ family of Nottingham murder victim Grace O’Malley-Kumar pay tribute to ‘adored’ daughter
Stacey Solomon smiles on Lorraine
Stacey Solomon ’emotional’ as she teases ‘special’ news: ‘I feel like it’s happened by accident’
Jonnie Irwin speaking on a podcast
Jonnie Irwin makes absolutely crushing confession about his death and how he’ll spend his final days