These 10 reactions to Denise Welch playing the Queen in Diana the Musical are a right royal treat

Twitter users have been left stunned over Denise Welch playing the Queen in the new Diana musical.

The musical, which debuted on Broadway in 2021, is heading to the UK with Denise playing the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Celebrating the news on Twitter, Denise wrote: “Queeeeeeeen!! Diana The Musical in concert. Dec 4th. Apollo Hammersmith.”

Denise will be playing the Queen in the Diana musical (Credit: Cover Images)

Hilarious reactions to Denise Welch playing the Queen

Taking to Twitter, some fans were certainly surprised by the news of Denise playing the Queen.

Sharing a variety of videos and photos, it’s fair to say many fans had hilarious reactions.

One person said: “Denise Welch playing the Queen in the Princess Diana musical???” alongside a video of Julie Goodyear in the Celebrity Big Brother house, saying: “My God. What’s happening?”

Denise Welch playing the Queen in the Princess Diana musical??? pic.twitter.com/9X0dVoGNV9 — JustRandomThoughts (@randomstuffxzxz) June 14, 2023

A second wrote: “Am I living on a different planet? Denise Welch will be playing The Queen in the Diana musical?!?!!”

“Denise Welch is playing The Queen in Diana: The musical. In other news, Prince Charles is being played by Danny Dyer and Prince Phillip by Ray Winstone,” another added.

Am I living on a different planet? Denise Welch will be playing The Queen in the Diana musical?!?!! pic.twitter.com/qylDdHDJaA — Lewis (@lewispringle) June 14, 2023

A fourth user said: “DENISE WELCH IS PLAYING THE QUEEN. WHAT IS HAPPENING? WHAT UNIVERSE ARE WE LIVING IN? THIS IS UNMISSABLE.”

“Denise Welch is playing The Queen,” a fifth wrote alongside a meme of Vanessa Gold from EastEnders looking utterly shocked.

Denise Welch is playing The Queen pic.twitter.com/sug98uRrbC — TellyAddict (@TVAddict2023) June 14, 2023

A sixth added: “Sorry are we just going to gloss over the fact that DENISE WELCH is playing the Queen.”

And another said: “The Queen with a Geordie accent? Denise Welch #Diana.”

The Queen died last year at the age of 96 (Credit: Cover Images)

Other fan comments

Despite the shock of some, other fans were excited by the news.

One person said: “Denise Welch as the Queen is maybe the most iconic British pop culture moment in the 21st Century.”

Another added: “Forget Kerry Ellis. Denise Welch as the Queen makes this must watch.”

“QUEEN DENISE WELCH PLAYING ACTUAL QUEEN ELIZABETH IN A MUSICAL. OMG SLAY,” another gushed.

Denise recently announced that she’d be taking a break from social media. Speaking on Instagram, she said: “Well… on today, on my 65th birthday, I want to say thank you in advance for all the lovely messages and comments that I’ve received. I’m going off on a little adventure for a couple of weeks so I’m going to be off here and off my phone.

“I don’t quite know how I’m going to cope, but I’m going to give it a try, so don’t think I have disappeared. It’s just a temporary little holiday and I’ll be back soon.”

Read more: Denise Welch clashes with Jane Moore in heated Harry and Meghan debate: ‘I don’t trust many of your colleagues’

So what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know