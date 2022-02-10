Denise Welch begs for big change on Loose Women as COVID restrictions lift

Denise Welch has shared her hopes for Loose Women on Twitter, following the news of coronavirus restrictions lifting in the UK.

The former Coronation Street star, 63, regularly features on the ITV daytime programme.

During the pandemic, Denise and her fellow panelists have broadcasted the show without a live audience.

And hopefully soon get our amazing @loosewomen audience back 🙏🙏🙏👏👏👏 https://t.co/FITqfW2ela — Denise Welch (@RealDeniseWelch) February 9, 2022

Read more: Denise Welch slams troll who accused her of being ‘rude’ to Charlene White

The decision was made back in March 2020 in order to prevent the risk of COVID.

A spokesperson for Loose Women said at the time: “In order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, ITV has asked all producers to consider whether shows which normally have a live audience can be made without one.

“Although we love to have an audience on Loose Women, we are following this guidance and adapting the show during this period so we don’t have an audience on set.”

What did Denise Welch say on Twitter?

But could that soon change?

It comes after Boris Johnson announced plans to end England’s COVID rules a month early.

Many took to Twitter to celebrate the news yesterday (February 9), with one user saying: “Can’t tell how the news of Covid restrictions potentially ending soon affects my mood – in a good way.

Denise Welch has called for Loose Women’s live audience to return on Twitter (Credit: ITV)

“My income was and has been obliterated due to the restrictions still in place. I pray that them ending means finally life can start going back to a bit of normality.”

The tweet didn’t go unnoticed by Denise, who was quick to share her thoughts.

Reposting the message, she added: “And hopefully soon get our amazing @loosewomen audience back.”

Hopefully soon get our amazing Loosew Women audience back

Loose Women viewers rushed to comment on the tweet.

One said: “Yes please, Denise… I have been in the Loose Women audience a few times in the past – absolutely loved being there and can’t wait to come and see you all again as soon as we are allowed to.”

A second wrote: “Can’t wait to be back in the audience.”

Denise and her Loose Women co-stars broadcast the show without an audience (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Carol McGiffin wows in bikini on Maldives trip with partner Mark

A third asked: “How do we book tickets?”

However, one user appeared apprehensive over the new rules.

They stated: “Hate to put a dampener on things but just because Boris says no restrictions doesn’t mean people, TV shows etc will follow suit!! Don’t get me wrong I agree it’s time to move on, I just don’t think people will follow.”

Denise fires back at ‘rude’ claims

Earlier this month, Denise hit back after a troll accused her of being “rude” to Loose Women anchor Charlene White.

The troll accused Denise of turning her back on her co-star whilst they interviewed Stacey Dooley.

After being hit with the accusation on Twitter, she fired back: “Please explain to me how I could talk to Stacey without turning my back on Charlene???????”

Nadia Sawalha also waded in to support her colleague, saying: “It is NOT possible to sit in that seat on @loosewomen and NOT turn your back.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.