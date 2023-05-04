Loose Women star Denise Welch has been linked to superstar Taylor Swift – as her son Matty Healy is reportedly dating her.

According to a report from The Sun, Taylor and Matty – who leads band The 1975 – are ready to go public with their relationship this weekend when Taylor performs in Nashville, Tennesse on her tour. Taylor dated British actor Joe Alwyn for six years before the couple reportedly split earlier this year.

The 1975 frontman Matty Healy is reportedly dating Taylor Swift (Credit: Splash News)

Taylor Swift ‘dating’ Denise Welch’s son Matty

The Sun reported that a source “close to Taylor” said musicians Taylor and Matty are “madly in love”. They shared: “She and Matty are madly in love. It’s super-early days, but it feels right. They first dated, very briefly, almost ten years ago but the timings just didn’t work out. Taylor and Joe actually split up back in February, so there was absolutely no crossover.”

Taylor has been touring across the US on her Eras Tour, and Matty has also been touring with the 1975. The source added there’s “been a lot of facetiming” between the pair and Taylor “cannot wait to see him again”. They added that her relationship with Conversations with Friends star Joe was very private, but she’s ready to “own” her relationship with Matty.

In January, Taylor surprised fans at The 1975’s show at the O2 in London and performed a cover of the band’s song The City. Matty – who has a tradition of kissing fans on stage during his song Robbers – told fans: “I’m not kissing anybody in front of Taylor Swift, have some respect. In front of the Queen, it’s not happening.”

Entertainment Daily! has contacted reps for Denise Welch, Matty Healy and Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift met Denise in January (Credit: Splash News)

Denise has already met Taylor

TV star Denise Welch already met her son’s new girlfriend, as the pair posed together backstage at the 1975’s gig in London. Denise shared a picture with Taylor and wrote: “Oh what a night at a sold-out 02. So proud I can’t even begin!!”

Taylor and Matty have not yet commented on the rumours, and Denise has remained silent about the claims on social media so far too.

And many fans have joked about Taylor hanging out with Matty’s parents Denise and Tim Healy. One fan joked: “Choosing to believe that Taylor Swift is only dating Matty Healy to get closer to Denise Welch.”

A second person added: “Just imagine Taylor Swift sitting down for a Sunday roast with Denise Welch and the geezer off Benidorm.” A third fan confessed: “I want them to get married so bad because Denise Welch being Taylor’s mother-in-law would be so funny.”

