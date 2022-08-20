Denise Welch in green blazer on TV show
News

Denise Welch stuns Instagram fans with gorgeous swimsuit snap

Looking good, Denise!

By Katy Brent

Denise Welch stunned her followers on Instagram by posting a photo of herself in a black swimsuit.

The Loose Women star looks fantastic in the shot and her fans all agreed.

They raced to the comments section to praise her for posting the pic.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Denise Welch (@denise_welch)

Denise Welch on Instagram

Denise captioned the photo: “And the suns out!! First stop Naples on the balcony of our fabulous cabin on board.

“Beyond the newest ship on @celebritycruisesuk.”

The photo shows the TV star posing in the black cozzie on her cruise holiday while leaning against the side of a the boat.

The sea is stunning in the background, but it’s Denise who really wows.

“Looking amazing,” one fan wrote complete with a fire emoji.

Another added: “Looking fab. I adore that swimsuit.”

“Looking fabulous Denise,” commented a third.

Another wrote: “You look amazing. Enjoy.”

“You look amazing. I love your cossie,” gushed someone else.

Denise Welch and Charlene White on red carpet smiling
The Loose Women host delighted fans with the swimsuit pic (Credit: SplashNews.com)

And another wrote: “Looking fabulous on the most incredible ship! Enjoy every moment.”

Earlier this month, Denise, 64, hit back at a cruel troll on social media.

The nasty troll had tweeted Denise, mocking her about the death of her dad, Vin.

More Denise news

Denise had been talking with her Loose Women co-hosts about returning to work after losing a loved one.

The star lost her dad last year and made an emotional return to the ITV show in November.

Recalling this time, Denise said that she returned to work when it ‘felt right’.

But the troll took to Twitter, claiming that Denise always talks about her sad loss.

Denise Welch on Loose Women
Denise Welch destroyed cruel troll who mocks her over her dad’s death (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Loose Women’s Denise Welch hits back at cruel troll who mocked her dad’s death

They wrote: “Did Denise’s dad die? She never mentioned it.”

A furious Denise hit back by quote tweeting the troll in her reply.

She wrote: “Yes, he did. The show is about us and our lives!! So go [bleep] yourself.”

Her followers also had her back, slamming the troll for the insensitive remark.

“People are so nasty and insensitive. I think you are all amazing women,” one wrote.

“I am so sorry you have to put up with this Denise,” another said.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

James Martin smiles on red carpet at event
James Martin fans gush as he attends Ascot with stunning girlfriend
Kate Garraway Derek Draper
Kate Garraway by Derek Draper’s side as he’s rushed to hosptial for surgery, according to reports
Charity Emma Atkins Emmerdale
Emmerdale: Is actress Emma Atkins married and does she have kids?
Josie Gibson smiles at the TRIC Awards 2022
Josie Gibson admits she’s ‘never been so insulted’ at ‘brutal’ restaurant
Kate Garraway and her husband, Derek Draper, who is battling the impact of Covid
Kate Garraway’s heartbreaking confession about her marriage to Derek Draper
Coronation Street Alma with broken heart
Coronation Street fans ‘heartbroken’ and ‘furious’ over tragic storyline