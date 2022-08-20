Denise Welch stuns Instagram fans with gorgeous swimsuit snap

Denise Welch stunned her followers on Instagram by posting a photo of herself in a black swimsuit.

The Loose Women star looks fantastic in the shot and her fans all agreed.

They raced to the comments section to praise her for posting the pic.

Denise captioned the photo: “And the suns out!! First stop Naples on the balcony of our fabulous cabin on board.

“Beyond the newest ship on @celebritycruisesuk.”

The photo shows the TV star posing in the black cozzie on her cruise holiday while leaning against the side of a the boat.

The sea is stunning in the background, but it’s Denise who really wows.

“Looking amazing,” one fan wrote complete with a fire emoji.

Another added: “Looking fab. I adore that swimsuit.”

“Looking fabulous Denise,” commented a third.

Another wrote: “You look amazing. Enjoy.”

“You look amazing. I love your cossie,” gushed someone else.

The Loose Women host delighted fans with the swimsuit pic (Credit: SplashNews.com)

And another wrote: “Looking fabulous on the most incredible ship! Enjoy every moment.”

Earlier this month, Denise, 64, hit back at a cruel troll on social media.

The nasty troll had tweeted Denise, mocking her about the death of her dad, Vin.

Denise had been talking with her Loose Women co-hosts about returning to work after losing a loved one.

The star lost her dad last year and made an emotional return to the ITV show in November.

Recalling this time, Denise said that she returned to work when it ‘felt right’.

But the troll took to Twitter, claiming that Denise always talks about her sad loss.

Denise Welch destroyed cruel troll who mocks her over her dad’s death (Credit: ITV)

They wrote: “Did Denise’s dad die? She never mentioned it.”

A furious Denise hit back by quote tweeting the troll in her reply.

She wrote: “Yes, he did. The show is about us and our lives!! So go [bleep] yourself.”

Her followers also had her back, slamming the troll for the insensitive remark.

“People are so nasty and insensitive. I think you are all amazing women,” one wrote.

“I am so sorry you have to put up with this Denise,” another said.

