Denise Welch has stunned fans by sharing a throwback bikini selfie.

The Loose Women star, 62, posted the snap on Instagram from a sun-kissed holiday in 2019.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Denise Townley (@denise_welch) on Oct 22, 2020 at 12:34pm PDT

What did Denise Welch share with fans?

Wearing shades and a black, patterned one-piece, Denise said: “Barbados last Christmas!!!

“Seven years ago, I had gained over two stone as a result of giving up alcohol and swapped it for bad food!!

“Addicts often replace one addiction for another. I felt unhealthy, bloated, breathless and my knees and back ached.”

Read more: This Morning: Eamonn Holmes tells Denise Welch to ‘calm down’ during fiery coronavirus debate

After detailing her weight loss regime, she said: “In these times when we don’t have much control over certain things, we can control what we eat and when we eat it.”

One fan gushed: “You look amazing!” while another said: “Simply beautiful!”

Denise Welch has been forthright in her views (Credit: ITV)

What has Denise Welch been up to since her holiday?

Denise has had a difficult year, with her forthright views on the coronavirus pandemic attracting both scrutiny and controversy.

Earlier this year, she fell out with GMB host Piers Morgan.

Piers, 55, branded Denise a “deluded D-list celebrity” after she called the government response to the virus “scaremongering”.

I have been accused of not caring and being a COVID-denier.

After the spat, she decided to take a break from Twitter.

She told fans: “I have been accused of not caring and being a COVID-denier when in fact I care so much about the devastation that COVID is causing.”

Denise sparked backlash with her coronavirus comments (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Denise to return to soapland

But it looks as though the year has ended with some good news for Denise.

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that she had signed up for a role in Channel 4 soap, Hollyoaks.

Read more: Take part in our shopping survey for a chance to win a fab prize

Denise is set to play dance teacher, Trish Minniver, and will be reunited with former Corrie actress Nikki Sanderson.

She confirmed the role on Loose Women, and said: “I’m going to be playing my lovely Nikki Sanderson’s mum, Trish, who is a dance teacher with a slightly dark side.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.