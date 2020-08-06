Denise Welch stuns fans as she poses in swimsuit on holiday

Denise Welch has posed in a swimsuit as she enjoyed a holiday in the sun.

The Loose Women star shared a snap to Instagram on Thursday as she sported a patterned one-piece.

Denise warned fans it's "the old birds in bikinis time" so told them to "be prepared".

What did Denise Welch say?

She wrote: "At last!! Sun on me bones!! Sorry peeps it’s the old birds in bikinis time. Be prepared!

"Don’t live in fear of anything! Grab every opportunity. Age is just a number."

Meanwhile, fans praised Denise and gushed over her bikini bod.

One person said: "Looking fab Denise."

Denise Welch has jetted off to Malta (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In addition, another wrote: "Absolutely gorgeous love the swimming costume it looks amazing on you."

After that, a third commented: "Looking sassy and fab."

It seems Denise is enjoying a girls trip to Malta.

She shared a video of herself and her pals at the airport as they flew out to meet Kate Thornton, who was already on a sun lounger.

In the clip, Denise says: "We're on our way to Malta! And Kate's already there. We'll let you know when we get there."

Denise captioned the video: "And we’re off!! To sunny Malta!

"At least if anyone’s talking about the bloody virus we won’t understand!!

"A girly much needed trip with @angelalonsdale @jennypowelltv @connie.bax and already by the pool @thekatethornton!!"

Denise has left behind her husband Lincoln Townley for the girls getaway.

Denise Welch celebrates anniversary

Last month, the couple celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary.

Denise and Lincoln celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary (Credit: SplashNews.com)

To mark the occasion, Denise shared a clip from ITV show Stepping Out.

The couple appeared on the dance series in 2013, where they performed the sexy routine during the second episode.

Meanwhile, Denise wrote: "If you can’t totally mortify your husband on your anniversary then when can you? I give you... our rhumba."

