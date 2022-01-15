Denise Welch has come under fire after making eyebrow-raising comments about the Queen on Twitter.

Loose Women pundit Denise outraged many social media users by claiming the monarch ‘knew’ certain COVID restrictions were “unnecessary”.

The 63-year-old shared images of the Queen at her husband Prince Philip‘s funeral and the G7 to support her bizarre claims.

But while many Twitter users slammed Denise’s remarks as “harsh”, others felt her assertions had some merit.

Indeed, some of those supporting Denise’s comments went on to suggest the Queen was participating in “theatre” or a “pantomime” by social distancing and wearing a mask while mourning.

The Queen mourned alone at her husband’s funeral in April 2021 (Credit: YouTube)

What did Denise Welch post about the Queen on Twitter?

Denise seemed to suggest the mask-wearing Queen in April 2021 was ‘aware’ that COVID curbs are “cruel”.

She based this conclusion on how, several weeks later, the Queen had a role at the G7 Summit in Cornwall in June of last year.

Denise tweeted: “The Queen must have known this was totally and utterly unnecessary, cruel and ridiculous though as a few weeks later she was happy to mingle at her grand old age.”

ED! has approached a representative for Denise for comment.

Denise Welch took to Twitter with her claims about the Queen, seen here at the G7 in June 2021 (Credit: ITV News YouTube)

How did Twitter users react?

Respondents were split between those agreeing with elements of Denise’s unfounded claims and those dismissing them entirely.

Among her supporters, there were several references to conspiracy theories, “optics” and “theatre”.

Others pondered why Denise was lashing out in such a “disrespectful” manner.

There were also comparisons made between how the Queen abided by the rules at a time when it seems the government and Downing Street personnel may not have.

‘So harsh’

“The rules were all necessary. Otherwise why would they have been implemented?” one incredulous follower replied.

Someone else reasoned: “If other people had to follow the rules at funerals, then she was showing solidarity and respect for her subjects. Shame the Government can behave the same way.”

“This is so harsh, she follows rules like majority of us,” responded another person.

“Why would we not believe until proven otherwise? We had scientists telling us what we should do. Some of us elderly do anything to stay well we are not all lucky enough to ignore rules.”

Denise fired back: “Well why didn’t she stay home for the G7?”

It was all about looking to do the right thing as the whole nation was watching.

The initial respondent replied again: “I don’t know Denise, but still think a bit disrespectful towards Queen as in my opinion she tries to do everything lawful.”

Another person echoed: “I love you and your whole family Denise, agree with what you’re standing for, but this is harsh.

“Imagine how much hatred would be sent her way if she hadn’t gone with the rules – definitely not something she’d need after losing the man she’d spent the majority of her life beside.”

Someone else also pointed out the G7 picture Denise included showed the Queen outside in the open air.

Denise was slammed as “harsh” for her Twitter claims (Credit: Loose Women YouTube)

‘All part of the pantomime’

However, some comments seemed to indicate those who had written them didn’t fully believe the royal position was genuine.

One Twitter user alleged: “I’m sorry to say but her sitting alone at the funeral was all theatre. It was all about looking to do the right thing as the whole nation was watching.”

Another claimed: “For the cameras.”

This allegation was too much for one respondent, who fired back: “How heartless, she was at her husband’s funeral.”

And someone else agreed about Denise: “Absolutely spot on.”

