Denise Welch celebrated as she shows off ‘lumps, bumps, saggy boobs and cellulite’ in honest swimsuit shot

Denise Welch has been praised by her Instagram fans for sharing an honest swimsuit shot.

The Loose Women star shared a photo to Instagram on Thursday as she posed in a black and white patterned swimsuit, which featured a cut out around the stomach area.

Denise told her followers she’s marked a milestone in her weight journey.

Denise Welch on Instagram

In the picture, Denise is seen with her hand on her hip as she showed off her incredible figure in the swimsuit.

She’s seen standing next to what looks like a swimming pool and she basked in the sunshine.

Alongside the photo, Denise wrote: “Good morning!! Celebrating 9 years this week as ambassador for @lighterlife.

Denise wowed her fans with a swimsuit shot (Credit: ITV)

Denise Welch weight loss

“I learnt the mental tools to address my emotional eating which was in danger of replacing my alcohol addiction.

“I use the flexifasting plan and eat normally the rest of the time, I enjoy all my favourite foods but I no longer let food and crooked thinking control me.”

Meanwhile, Denise continued: “I’m a healthy size 12/14 and that’s fine by me.

“I celebrate my curves, my lumps, bumps, saggy boobs and cellulite because my 64 year old body has served me well despite the reverse not always being true.”

Denise opened up about her weight journey (Credit: 5 News)

Fans were in awe of Denise and congratulated her in the comments.

One person gushed: “WOW you look amazing.”

In addition, another commented: “You look amazing and such wise words in these fickle and superficial times.”

“A legend Denise,” a third wrote after that. “Looking amazing.”

Meanwhile, a fourth added: “Good morning Denise you look fabulous absolutely rockin it for us 60+ year olds.”

But this isn’t the first swimsuit shot Denise has treated her fans to recently.

Earlier this week, Denise posed up a storm in a bright pink swimsuit and orange cover up.

In the picture, Denise beamed for the camera as she showcased the swimwear and a pair of white wedged sandals.

The star said in the caption: “Birthday treat from my hubby @lincolntownley. Greece is the word. Costume & wrap @fandfclothing.”

She looks fabulous!

