Loose Women star Denise Welch has sent her support to a young woman battling terminal cancer.

It came as part of a string of tweets in which Denise took aim at the government’s handling of the pandemic and the threat of an impending lockdown.

Denise took aim at ex PM Tony Blair, people stockpiling and the “mental distress” the pandemic is taking on many Brits.

She also took time to send her love to a young mum who is battling terminal cancer.

Denise Welch sends message of support to sick fan

Denise retweeted a message from a woman called Hayley Adams who revealed she is battling terminal cancer.

The message read: “Lockdown has cost me my life.

“I have terminal cancer and have been failed over again.”

Hayley added: “This is my last Christmas, my last birthday and I will NOT be following any more lockdowns or restrictions and kept away from my loved ones when time is so precious.”

Denise appeared to agree as she posted the tweet with lots of red love heart emojis.

Hayley is just 38 years old and has incurable cancer in both her lungs, her neck, bones and brain.

She recently married fiancé Steve after he brought forward his proposal.

Hayley told The Independent: “I have the most wonderful family and friends and yet I’ll have to leave everyone.

“If I even stop to think for a second that I won’t be here to see my beautiful son and stepson grow up, it actually hurts my heart and takes my breath away.”

Denise Welch has long questioned the government’s handling of the pandemic (Credit: ITV)

Boris Johnson under fire from Denise

Denise has been pretty vocal about the government’s handling of the pandemic on Twitter.

Boris Johnson has come under particular fire.

After he made a speech declaring Brits could go ahead with their Christmas planned, she reshared the video and pointed out that he had said the same last year.

Then changed his mind at the very last minute.

“You didn’t rule out further measures last Christmas either. Large G&T’s all round!!” she declared.

