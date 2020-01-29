Denise Welch quits NTAs early after Loose Women defeat

Denise Welch revealed she left the National Television Awards early after Loose Women lost to This Morning.

Both of the daytime shows were nominated for Live Magazine Show but This Morning - which is hosted by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield - took the crown for the tenth year in a row.

Before the ceremony had ended, Denise tweeted that she was already on her way home.

View this post on Instagram Sore loser leaves awards early to catch last bus home!!! 😡😡😡 A post shared by Denise Townley (@denise_welch) on Jan 28, 2020 at 3:10pm PST

She wrote: "I’m the car on the way home. Sick of doing the loser's face and pretending to not care we didn’t win!!"

Denise, 61, also posted a photo of herself sitting on a bus in her NTAs outfit alongside the caption: "Sore loser leaves awards early to catch last bus home!!!"

I’m the car on the way home. Sick of doing the losers face and pretending to not care we didn’t win!! #ntas — Denise Welch (@RealDeniseWelch) January 28, 2020

The star attended the glitzy event with her Loose Women co-stars Nadia Sawalha, Andrea McLean, Saira Khan, Kaye Adams, Brenda Edwards, Christine Lampard and Coleen Nolan.

During last night's ceremony, Holly and Phil thanked fans after winning yet another gong.

Sore loser leaves awards early to catch last bus home!

Holly, 38, said: "Thank you so much oh my goodness, and to be given this award by Richard [Madeley] and Judy [Finnigan] makes it so special, thank you.

"We love making the show, if you’ve tuned in because you want someone to keep you company or you’ve tuned in because something has interested you and you’ve learned something or you’ve tuned in just to have a giggle along with us, then it’s made our job worthwhile.

This Morning won the award for Live Magazine Show (Credit: ITV)

"This is a special one because it’s 10 years, which is ridiculous, 10 years by the side of this silver-haired man who has a heart of gold I couldn’t wish for more."

Another person who wasn't too pleased about This Morning winning again was Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan, who didn't attend the event and stayed at home tweeting about it instead.

He wrote: "I can hardly bare the suspense to see if Ant & Dec and Holly & Phil win again, or Walliams gives himself an award.

I can hardly bare the suspense to see if Ant & Dec and Holly & Phil win again, or Walliams gives himself an award. The #NTAs are always SO tense... SO unpredictable! — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 28, 2020

One fan tweeted him: "If you don’t win this year you’ll never win. Psychic powers tell me it’s a win for you and #GMB."

But Piers replied: "We won’t, This Morning have to win every year. But thanks."

