Loose Women star Denise Welch has been praised for the “healthy” relationship she shares with ex-husband Tim Healy.

The couple were married for more than 25 years before their split in 2012.

Denise is now happily loved up with partner Lincoln Townley.

What did Denise Welch say about ex Tim?

The 63-year-old star earned the praise after tweeting a happy birthday message and picture with her ex and one of their sons.

Loose Women star Denise shared her tweet with her 514,000 followers, writing: “Happy 70th birthday @TheRealTimHealy. Have a fantastic day.”

In the tweet she included a snap of ex Tim smiling for the camera alongside one of their sons.

The pair have two sons together, Louis and Matthew.

Despite splitting in 2012, the pair have continued to remain amicable and care for their two sons.

What did fans say?

As a result, fans of the one-time couple joined in with the birthday wishes for actor Tim as he celebrates his 70th birthday.

Tim has starred in various roles, but is most well known for his characters Dennis in Auf Wiedersehen, Pet and also Les in Benidorm.

One fan tweeted: “Ahhhh now that’s sign of a healthy, respectful coparents.”

Wishing Tim a happy birthday, fans reminisced over some of his great acting roles.

One fan wrote: “He’s a sound fella. Happy birthday. Love him in Benidorm!”

Another added: “Happy birthday @TheRealTimHealy. Just googled the year Auf Wierdersehen Pet was first aired, WOW!”

A third wrote: “Brilliant actor – superb in le Carre’s ‘A Perfect Spy’.”

Happy birthday Tim!

What else has Denise been up to on Twitter?

Never not vocal on social media, earlier this week Denise sparked a huge debate over comments she made about the Queen sitting alone at Prince Philip’s funeral.

Fans were divided as she declared: “The Queen must have known this was totally and utterly unnecessary, cruel and ridiculous though as a few weeks later she was happy to mingle at her grand old age.”

