Denise Welch reveals medical diagnosis as she admits she’s ‘exhausted’

Denise Welch has revealed a medical diagnosis in her new podcast – and she reckons she has been affected by it for years.

The Loose Women regular, 64, opened up on Juicy Crack and shared how she had been feeling “exhausted”.

Former soap star Denise also speculated about why it has taken so long for her condition to be picked up.

But despite her concerns, Denise also indicated she feels she does need help – and may choose to receive medication.

Denise Welch shared details about her health diagnosis on the Juicy Crack podcast (Credit: Loose Women YouTube)

Denise Welch medical diagnosis

Actress Denise told her listeners she has been diagnosed with ADHD.

And it seems specialists think she may have had it since she was a child.

But the telly star suggested her bouts with depression may have previously taken up her focus in regards to her health.

“Clinical depression has been my illness and I’ve never thought beyond that,” she said, explaining why it has taken so long to receive an ADHD diagnosis.

She continued: “I had a diagnosis after two or three days of quite intense tests with a psychologist, and I have ADHD, and have had since childhood.”

Denise Welch has learned she has ADHD (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Denise’s symptoms

She went on to describe how ADHD affects her, including interrupting other people.

Denise said: “If I don’t say what I think is important, I forget it.

“There’s a desperation in me that I need to get out what I want to say, which is very much a symptom.”

“It drives the [Loose Women] girls mad,” she added.

Denise has also been feeling very fatigued.

“It’s not just tiredness,” she said.

“I know energy levels fall as you get older, but I’m so tired at the moment. I’m exhausted, even things I’m looking forward to doing, I can’t be bothered to do, I just want to lie in bed.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Denise Welch (@denise_welch)

On medication

Denise, who recently grabbed a selfie with Taylor Swift at a gig for The 1975 (which includes her son Matt Healy), added she was reluctant to take medication.

“I haven’t had depression for three years. That is massive for me after having been depressed for 33 years. Not being scared of a depressive episode coming on is such a freedom,” Denise said.

Explaining her depression can be hormonal, she pondered whether that made her “frightened” about treatment.

Denise explained: “I think something hormonal has happened, because of that I’ve been worried about taking the medication recommended to me [for ADHD].

“I’m frightened to put something into my system that’s going to have an adverse effect [on my depression].”

I’m frightened to put something into my system that’s going to have an adverse effect.

Nonetheless, having requested more information on the medication, Denise has decided to accept the treatment.

“I’m going see how I go because I think I need some help with ADHD,” she said.

Read more: Denise Welch hits back on Twitter as Piers Morgan’s son calls her ‘abusive bully’ in spat

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.