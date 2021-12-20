Denise Welch left her Twitter followers in hysterics earlier today (December 20) as she made a quip about the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Loose Women panelist has been pretty outspoken about the Government’s handling of the pandemic.
And a fun fact she retweeted on the social media site appeared to, ahem, chip away at Boris and co even more.
What did Denise Welch post on Twitter?
Denise retweeted a fun fact on Twitter.
It said: “A Colombian woman once found a potato growing in her vagina.”
Denise captioned the tweet: “Was she vaccinated??”
How did Denise’s followers react?
As a result of Denise’s caption, her followers flooded the post with crying with laughter emojis.
Some fans also joined in with the joke.
One commented: “She’d been micro-chipped!”
“The G-Spud!” said another.
“And I thought my love life was blighted,” joked a third.
“Goes nicely with meat and two veg,” another added.
“All she wanted was a knob of butter,” a fifth declared.
Others thanked the star for brightening their day.
“Oh this is definitely what I needed today Denise. Thank you,” said one fan.
“Tweet of the day. Really made me giggle,” said another.
Denise urges Boris Johnson to have a vasectomy
The quip followed Denise’s calls for the Prime Minister to have a “vasectomy” after he welcomed a daughter with wife Carrie.
Taking to Twitter after the birth of his seventh child, Denise said: “What about mandatory vasectomy Boris as you are historically so worried about overpopulation.
“Your dad even wrote a book on it. Overpopulation not vasectomy.”
Fans were divided over the post, with some urging Denise to “be kind”.
However, others found it hilarious.
One posted: “The word Boris and the aubergine emoji should come with a trigger warning because the image has ruined me and my life [crying with laughter emoji].”
