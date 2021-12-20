Denise Welch left her Twitter followers in hysterics earlier today (December 20) as she made a quip about the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Loose Women panelist has been pretty outspoken about the Government’s handling of the pandemic.

And a fun fact she retweeted on the social media site appeared to, ahem, chip away at Boris and co even more.

The Loose Women star is pretty vocal on social media and, as a result, made her followers giggle today (Credit: ITV)

What did Denise Welch post on Twitter?

Denise retweeted a fun fact on Twitter.

It said: “A Colombian woman once found a potato growing in her vagina.”

Denise captioned the tweet: “Was she vaccinated??”

How did Denise’s followers react?

As a result of Denise’s caption, her followers flooded the post with crying with laughter emojis.

Some fans also joined in with the joke.

One commented: “She’d been micro-chipped!”

“The G-Spud!” said another.

“And I thought my love life was blighted,” joked a third.

“Goes nicely with meat and two veg,” another added.

“All she wanted was a knob of butter,” a fifth declared.

Others thanked the star for brightening their day.

“Oh this is definitely what I needed today Denise. Thank you,” said one fan.

“Tweet of the day. Really made me giggle,” said another.

Denise Welch shared a fun fact about a woman with a potato growing in her vagina (Credit: Pexels)

Denise urges Boris Johnson to have a vasectomy

The quip followed Denise’s calls for the Prime Minister to have a “vasectomy” after he welcomed a daughter with wife Carrie.

Taking to Twitter after the birth of his seventh child, Denise said: “What about mandatory vasectomy Boris as you are historically so worried about overpopulation.

“Your dad even wrote a book on it. Overpopulation not vasectomy.”

Fans were divided over the post, with some urging Denise to “be kind”.

However, others found it hilarious.

One posted: “The word Boris and the aubergine emoji should come with a trigger warning because the image has ruined me and my life [crying with laughter emoji].”

