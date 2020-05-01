Denise Welch lashes out at Piers Morgan for sparking 'anxiety' with coronavirus comments

Denise Welch has slammed Piers Morgan for causing anxiety with his comments about coronavirus.

The Good Morning Britain presenter has been very vocal on the pandemic and has grillied Government ministers on how the country has been dealing with the virus.

Denise Welch accused Piers Morgan of causing anxiety (Credit: SplashNews.com)

However, Loose Women star Denise has accused Piers of causing even more worry.

What did Denise say?

Denise wrote on Twitter: "Piers Morgan. Please. Have you ANY idea of the anxiety you are causing already terrified people???

Piers has called out the government for the way the country has dealt with the pandemic (Credit: ITV)

"We know the horror. We know."

Her followers were divided, with some people saying Piers is speaking the truth.

Have you ANY idea of the anxiety you are causing already terrified people?

One person replied: "He’s the only one that’s telling it as it is!"

Another wrote: "He's the only one holding our lousy Government to account here."

Meanwhile, others agreed with Denise's comments.

One added: "I’m an NHS nurse recovering from the virus and I literally cannot watch the news because my anxiety is sky high."

Another agreed: "I don’t think he’s said one positive thing throughout all of this."

What has Piers said?

Hours earlier, Piers took aim at Prime Minister Boris Johnson following his first speech since returning to work after battling coronavirus himself.

One Twitter user claimed Piers seemed "gutted" that Boris was "trying to stay positive and see the light".

However, Piers hit back: "I'm 'gutted' that so many more people have died in the UK from #coronavirus than should have done, including 100+ NHS & care workers.

"No amount of [bleep] Boris bluster can mask that cold, hard fact or his dreadful leadership during this crisis."

Another person accused Piers of being "wrong about everything" and insisted Brits "can’t hold Boris responsible for COVID-19 deaths".

But Piers replied: "Tell this to the families of the 26,711 people who've died with #coronavirus so far (real figure feared to be over 48k).

"The UK is heading for the 2nd worst death toll in the world."

Tell this to the families of the 26,711 people who've died with #coronavirus so far (real figure feared to be over 48k).

Meanwhile, Denise has been vocal about Brits who are still not social distancing.

The star slammed Brits gathering on Westminster Bridge last week to Clap for our Carers.

Denise said on Instagram: "The fact that the emergency services were once more allowed to line the bridge says to me that the government are clearly allowing it.

"If the govt refuse to address it at the daily conference you can’t really blame people for making their own rules in my very humble opinion."

