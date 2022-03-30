Denise Welch shows off figure in swimsuit as fans all say the same thing

Denise Welch left her Instagram fans stunned as she showed off her figure in a swimsuit.

The Loose Women star, 63, is currently in Los Angeles soaking up the sunshine.

On Tuesday, Denise shared a photo with her followers as she posed in a pink patterned swimsuit and wedged sandals.

In the picture, Denise is standing on a balcony with the stunning view of LA behind her.

The star wrote: “Lovely to have a day off even though unexpected as someone unprofessionally pulled out of filming with 2 hrs to go!!

“Anyway, I’m loving life here in LA but I miss my pals and my @lighterlife gang.”

Denise added: “Much easier to eat healthier when it’s constantly sunny though.

“Won’t ever tire of this view and feel very lucky.”

Fans were wowed by Denise’s appearance, with many of her followers gushing over her figure.

One person commented: “You look stunning LA suits you but also the lovely weather helps.”

Another said: “You look totally amazing.”

One wrote: “Oh you look absolutely bloody amazing. The LA life suits you for sure. Gorgeous.”

What else has Denise been up to?

Denise has been sharing posts from LA for the past few weeks.

At the weekend, she celebrated Mother’s Day there with her son Louis and her husband Lincoln’s son, Lewis.

Denise shared a photo of herself and her “gorgeous boys”.

The star gushed: “2 out of 3 ain’t bad!! A special Mother’s Day in LA with my gorgeous boys.”

Denise is also a mum to her son Matthew.

Denise’s followers loved the family picture, as one said: “Amazing boys!! Happy mother’s day Denise.”

Another wrote: “Aww beautiful photo . Happy Mother’s Day Denise.”

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Denise shared a video as she admitted she was “living the childhood dream” in California.

She said: “I still get so excited about school buses like that and about going to the shops and getting my shopping in those bags without handles when I’m in America.

“It’s so pathetic, I’m nearly 64 and I’ve been coming here for years, but when I was young, those were things that I used to dream about.”

