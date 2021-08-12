Denise Welch has proudly posed in underwear on Instagram, whilst celebrating eight years of weight loss.

The Loose Women panellist looked completely confident as she showed off her incredible figure in a mirror selfie.

Denise has worked hard to maintain her weight over the years, after previously losing two stone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Denise Welch (@denise_welch)

What did Denise Welch share on Instagram?

Taking to Instagram today (August 12), Denise stood in her underwear as she posed for the celebratory snap.

The star went on to credit diet plan, LighterLife, for helping her to maintain her weight.

Alongside the post, she penned: “Underwear don’t care!!! I’m 63 celebrating 8 yrs as an ambassador for @lighterlife and feel better physically than I have done for some time.

Read more: Loose Women: Jane Moore divides viewers with working from home comments

“I’m eating well and flexifasting with @lighterlife 2 days a week and I’m enjoying feeling fitter because I’m going to the gym and walking a lot. Probably the most consistent I’ve ever been exercise wise.

“I have a lot of anger about this world right now so I’m using work outs to release it otherwise I’ll spontaneously combust!!!! So if you see a pile of ash in Wilmslow it could be me!!!”

Denise went on to encourage her fans to follow in her footsteps.

Denise Welch posed in her underwear on Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The TV star continued: “Anyway, if you are struggling with your weight and you want to change your relationship with food for ever, have a look at how @lighterlife uses simple cognitive behavioural methods to rid you of your crooked thinking. It works!!

“I’ve seen so many lives changed and I’ve maintained my weight loss for 8 yrs.

“I love my food but I just make more informed choices these days and don’t obsess about eating anymore. Anyway, have a good day and love y’all.”

I’m enjoying feeling fitter

Denise had a lot of love in the comments, with her celebrity pals rushing to praise the snap.

Kerry Katona wrote: “Wit bloody woo.”

In addition, Catherine Tyldesley said: “You look amazing xxx.”

Denise previously lost two stone back in 2013 (Credit: ITV)

Denise’s previous weight loss admissions

The Hollyoaks star has always been open about her weight loss journey.

In a previous post, Denise admitted that her two stone weight loss had helped her “physical and mental health”.

Meanwhile, she also gave up booze in a bid to overhaul her lifestyle.

Read more: Loose Women star Denise Welch criticised for speaking over co-star as she reflected on her dad’s death

The former Coronation Street star went sober eight years ago.

Speaking about the decision, she said: “Sobriety has given me my life back and allowed me to deal with life’s constant challenges in a clear headed, balanced way.

“My marriage is wonderful and I nurture it and look after it in ways alcohol doesn’t allow you to.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.