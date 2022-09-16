Denise Welch announces huge family news and declares ‘we are thrilled’

Loose Women panelist Denise Welch has shared some special family news with her Instagram followers.

The actress revealed her stepson Lewis Townley and his wife Elizabeth are expecting their first baby.

Her announcement comes a year after the couple married.

Taking to Instagram this morning, Denise posted a picture of a 12-week ultrasound scan.

She wrote alongside it: “Congratulations @lewtownley and @Elizabeth_Townley_ Cope on your first baby. We are thrilled.”

Denise also added three heart emojis and the hashtag “12-week scan”.

Lewis’ dad is multi-millionaire abstract painter Lincoln Townley, who Denise married in 2013.

Denise, 63, is also mum to sons Matty, 33, and Louis, 21, through her former marriage to Auf Wiedersehen, Pet actor Tim Healy.

Tim, who also starred in Benidorm, and Denise split in 2012.

She announced their split live on Loose Women and broke down as she explained they had been living separate lives.

Their son Matty is a star in his own right as the lead singer and guitarist in the band The 1975.

After the marriage split Denise soon met Lincoln, a former PR manager from London.

Now a successful artist, Lincoln’s work has been exhibited all over the world.

He married Denise in a ‘fairytale’ wedding on the Algarve in Portugal.

At the time Lincoln said: “My biggest achievement was persuading Denise to marry me.

He also said: “I have never met anyone like Denise, never been close to anyone like Denise, never loved anyone like I do Denise.”

Denise Welch and husband Lincon Townley are celebrating huge family news (Credit: splashnews.com)

Fans were quick to congratulate the family

Following Denise’s family news, aellow ITV Loose Women panelist Nadia Sawalha wrote: “Awwwww NANNYYYY!”

Presenter Kate Thornton said: “Congratulations nanny and grandad!”

And Jenny Powell joined the celebrations by adding: “Now this IS good news.”

Denise’s army of 362,000 followers also shared messages.

One wrote: “Congratulations, now you can have proper nana naps.”

As second penned: “Awww, you’re going to be amazing for them.”

And another said: “Welcome to the proud grandparents club, congratulations to you all.”

It won’t quite be Denise’s ‘first’ time at playing grandma.

In February she announced to her Loose Women colleagues that she had become a ‘grandparent’.

She stunned viewers by calling herself a ‘grand-dog mum’.

Denise confessed: “As you all know I’ve made no secret of the fact that I’m desperate, desperate for a grandchild. Matt, Louis, Lewis…

“Matty and Twigs, his girlfriend, have got a little dog. It’s like, ‘are you a child person? Are you a dog person?’ I like some children, I like some dogs.

“But I met my little grand-dog yesterday, Bam Bam, and he is the oddest little looking thing.

“He’s a Brussels Griffon and he looks like a little Gremlin.

“This little dog, I just don’t know. I don’t know whether I did feel a pull because it’s Matty’s dog!”

