Denise Welch insists ‘no one will stop her from seeing loved ones’ following dad’s death

Denise Welch has said no one will stop her from “seeing the people she loves” amid reports lockdown restrictions could be put in place over Christmas.

The Loose Women star, 63, lost her elderly father following illness last month and ‘will not’ be parted from loved ones again.

Taking to Twitter, Denise made her feelings clear in reply to a post by TalkRADIO.

Show producers had asked: “Will you submit to new lockdown restrictions this Christmas?”

It comes after experts warned that restrictions could be put in place again if cases of coronavirus continue to rise.

But replying, Denise said: “I lost my beloved dad 4 weeks ago. No one will ever again stop me from seeing the people I love.”

The star has been met with mixed responses from her followers.

No one will ever again stop me from seeing the people I love

One replied: “No one will physically stop you from seeing your loved ones Denise, the information and science on the virus is very clear though, we just have to make informed decisions as adults.”

But another said: “Sadly my mum has had to go into a care home. It’s still hard to see her at the moment with all the rules of the home. If there is another lockdown I will have no choice I will not see her. I agree with you 100%.”

Denise also added three red heart emojis while retweeting another follower, who said she will still see her mother after the death of her dad.

‘The words I’ve dreaded saying’

Benidorm star Denise announced the news of her father Vin’s passing on Instagram in September.

She said: “The words I’ve dreaded saying all of my life.

“Last night at 11pm, we lost our dad, the life force that was Vin Welch. After making a miraculous recovery recently from major surgeries, pneumonia plus his existing pulmonary fibrosis was more than even he could take.

“He left us surrounded by his family who could not have loved anyone more.”

Denise continued: “I can’t quite function as I’m so grief stricken, but I know he meant so much to so many people, even those who’d never met him.

“I’ve never seen anyone fight to stay longer at a party than dad and last night was no different.

“He loved life and lived it to the full like no other.”

Denise, admitting she was “heartbroken”, then thanked all the nurses who had cared for her dad.

Earlier this year, Denise moved back to her childhood home after Vin had a fall. She then cared for him closely until his death.

Outspoken views

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Denise has been quite vocal with her views – especially when it came to seeing her dad.

In May 2020, she blasted: “I can’t, supposedly legally, go and see my friend or my relative and sit and have a cup of tea in the garden.

The Loose Women star has made her voice heard during the pandemic (Credit: ITV)

“But I can go and stand at a DIY store to buy some paint that I don’t need, and can stand with a stranger two metres in front of me and behind me for two hours, but I can’t go and see my dad.”

Denise later found herself in a huge spat with Piers Morgan over Covid-19.

