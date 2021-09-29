Denise Welch has revealed that she “can’t function” following the death of her beloved dad.

The Loose Women star shared the devastating news on social media today (September 29), alongside a photo of her holding her dad’s hand.

Vin previously battled a number of health issues – including pneumonia – in the lead up to his death.

Denise Welch pays emotional tribute to late dad Vin

The ITV panellist, 63, shared the black and white shot on Instagram this morning.

Alongside the snap, she shared: “The words I’ve dreaded saying all of my life. Last night at 11pm, we lost our dad, the life force that was Vin Welch.

“After making a miraculous recovery recently from major surgeries, pneumonia plus his existing pulmonary fibrosis was more than even he could take.

I can’t quite function as I’m so grief stricken

“He left us surrounded by his family who could not have loved anyone more.”

In addition, Denise penned: “I can’t quite function as I’m so grief stricken, but I know he meant so much to so many people, even those who’d never met him.

“I’ve never seen anyone fight to stay longer at a party than dad and last night was no different. He loved life and lived it to the full like no other.”

Denise Welch is ‘heartbroken’ following the death of her dad Vin (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Denise went on to thank the incredible nurses for looking after her poorly dad.

The star added: “The nurses in Ward 6 at Durham University hospital will forever be in our hearts as they gave dad the most peaceful passing anyone could wish for.

“They adored him and he them. Heather, Helen, Lauren, Naz, Chloe, Graham, Debs to name but a few. We will NEVER forget you. Love you dad. Heartbroken.”

Friends rush to support Denise

Denise’s celebrity pals soon flooded the comments section with messages of support.

Ruth Langsford wrote: “So, so sorry Denise… he was a one off and there’s going to be one hell of a party in heaven. I know your heart is breaking but grief is the price we pay for love. You will carry him with you always. RIP Vin.”

Tamzin Outhwaite said: “Oh no, I am so so sorry Den… devastated for you. Sending you love & light.”

Denise and Vin shared a close bond (Credit: ITV)

Carol Vorderman penned: “Oh Densy, I’m so so so sorry.”

Furthermore, Sally Dynevor posted: “Den, what an incredible man he was. Such a beautiful soul. He will be forever in our hearts. Love you.”

Lisa Snowden commented: “Oh Denise. I’m sending you so much love at this heartbreaking time. Huge hugs to you and your family.”

Denise has regularly provided updates on her dad’s health battle.

Earlier this month, the star revealed that her dad was back in hospital with pneumonia.

At the time, she shared: “My dad is back in hospital with pneumonia but hopefully just for a few days. Still no visiting allowed!!! Shocking!!”

