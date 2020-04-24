Denise Welch fuming as Brits ignore social distancing rules on Westminster Bridge again

TV's Denise Welch has slammed Brits gathering on Westminster Bridge once again to Clap for our Carers.

Last week, the Loose Women star lashed out over the people ignoring social distancing rules to clap on the bridge.

Yesterday evening (April 23), people crammed onto the London landmark to clap for the NHS.

However, Denise has criticised the people for not following the social distancing rules.

What did she say?

Alongside a screen grab of the people on the bridge, Denise wrote: "Westminster Bridge last night..... again!!

"The fact that the emergency services were once more allowed to line the bridge with horns blaring and lights flashing says to me that the government are clearly allowing it knowing it’s creating a carnival atmosphere."

She continued: "Their fear of looking like they’re not supporting our NHS and care workers means that a blind eye is turned.

Denise Welch slammed people gathering on Westminster Bridge (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

"If this lockdown starts to fracture, scenes like this will be the cause.

"And if the govt refuse to address it at the daily conference you can’t really blame people for making their own rules in my very humble opinion."

Fans agreed with Denise and shared their frustration.

Westminster Bridge last night..... again!!

One person commented: "Omg it’s just so stupid!!! Why are so many people not ‘getting’ it."

Another said: "I am in total shock and disbelief that this is allowed."

Last week, Denise also vented about the people still ignoring the rules.

She said in an Instagram video: "This is becoming like a party every Thursday night.

"This started off as a tribute to our wonderful NHS workers and our key workers.

"Please, please, I beg you to get behind me on this and say this absolutely has to stop."

She added: "I want to get in my car and drive and see my dad. The government have to do something about this. Rant over."

