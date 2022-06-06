Denise Van Outen has issued a dating update following her split from partner Eddie Boxshall.

The TV personality split from Eddie back in January after she discovered he’d been sexting another woman.

They’d been together for years and were planning to get married.

However, it seems Denise hasn’t given up on love.

In fact, she’s downloaded a dating app!

Denise Van Outen issues dating update following split

Speaking to Fearne Cotton on her Happy Place podcast, Denise appeared to confirm she’s ready to put herself out there again.

She admitted she “downloaded a dating app the other day”.

However, there’s a bit of a snag for anyone hoping for a date with Denise.

“I haven’t gone on it. I’m so scared! It would be my first ever [online dating]. I don’t know if it’s for me. It’s so weird.

“I downloaded it and then I felt really awkward about it and I just thought, I don’t know if I can do this.

My parents have been together forever, so that’s my benchmark.

“I know it is the modern way, but I’m also very old fashioned. Like my morals, my values, the way I approach relationships – it’s so old fashioned.

“That’s also one of the issues that I’ve probably got,” she said.

Denise Van Outen split from partner Eddie in January (Credit: Splash News)

‘Life is not a Disney fantasy’

Denise continued: “My parents have been together forever, so that’s my benchmark. For me, I think it’s all a bit of a Disney fantasy, and the reality is that it’s not like that.”

The star also added that it’s “hard work” and that she is “getting there following her love split.

“I’m getting there. I’ll be ready soon, I just don’t know if I’m ready to swipe just yet,” she said.

On what she’s looking for, Denise then said: “One with a job this time please!”

New Gogglebox partner for Denise Van Outen

It was recently revealed that Eddie had been replaced on the new series of Celebrity Gogglebox.

Denise will still appear, this time with her pal Duncan James from Blue.

