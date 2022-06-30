Denise Van Outen appears to have gone public with a ‘new boyfriend’.

The presenter has shared snaps on social media and posed for further pics at a red carpet bash that made it appear she is coupled up.

Celebrity Gogglebox fave Denise, 48, confirmed her break up from ex Eddie Boxshall at the start of the year.

Now, according to reports, she has enjoyed a “few dates” with property developer Jimmy Barba.

And while celebrity pals and fans were delighted to see her beaming so broadly alongside him in her Instagram images, one relationship expert has some advice for Denise.

Denise Van Outen ‘new boyfriend’

Denise uploaded several selfies on her Instagram Stories following Wednesday’s (June 29) glitzy Grand Prix Ball.

They included photos where she highlighted her make up, tan and what she wore for the glam do.

She also shared a pic showing her looking happy as Jimmy stood behind.

Meanwhile, an image she shared on her main account earlier today (Thursday June 30) was flooded with many appreciate remarks about her appearance and the company she keeps.

“Oh babe!!! You look absolutely stunning,” gushed ex Corrie actress Catherine Tyldesley.

And Bodyguard star Keeley Hawes added: “So beautiful.”

Meanwhile, another follower chipped in: “Gorgeous! You both look fab together.”

Advice for Denise Van Outen about ‘new boyfriend’

Now, Tina Wilson – relationship expert and founder of dating app Wingman – has some words of advice for Denise.

She told ED!: “It is early days in the relationship, if rumours are right, and they have only been dating for a few weeks.

“Going public for the first time is a big deal after a dramatic love life in recent times.

It is early days in the relationship, if rumours are right.

“Denise will be conscious and hesitant to make it official but she must be head over heels by going public, especially choosing a glamorous showbiz event to introduce her new man to the world.”

Tina continued by suggesting Denise should be “mindful” of being “love bombed”.

She reasoned: “Denise needs to be wary of his intentions if he starts showering her with gifts and unusual attention or affection. If he comes on too strong there could be a reason behind it that he is trying to cover up.”

Instagram ‘clues’

Tina also suggested Denise might wonder where the relationship is going if she doesn’t meet his family within months.

Furthermore, she added about social media etiquette: “In most cases I would also say your partner not sharing pictures of you both across their social media can signal a red flag as they try and keep your relationship hidden.

“Although in this case if Jimmy starts to overshare pictures and details of their relationship together then this is a major red flag – he could be seeking fame or attention.”

ED! has contacted Denise’s reps for comment on the reports.

