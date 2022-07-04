Denise Van Outen’s close friend Duncan James issues warning to her new boyfriend

Denise Van Outen recently went public with her new boyfriend and now her close friend Duncan James has revealed he wants to ‘suss him out’.

Blue singer Duncan, 44, has replaced Denise’s ex fiancé Eddie Boxshall on the Celebrity Gogglebox sofa alongside her.

Last week Denise, 48, indicated she has a new man when she reportedly ‘went public‘ at a red carpet bash.

And now protective Duncan has told a tabloid he hopes to have a chat with property developer Jimmy Barba.

Duncan hinted to the Mirror he intends to have a man-to-man chat on behalf of his “bestie”.

He said he hopes things work out between presenter Denise and Jimmy, 55.

But Hollyoaks actor Duncan also indicated he wants to ensure Jimmy passes muster.

“I’ll be taking him out for dinner to make sure he’s good enough for her,” Duncan said.

He added that Denise “deserves all the happiness” possible.

‘Denise doesn’t take any crap’

Duncan, who noted he adores Denise “to absolute bits”, also reflected on her painful break up from Eddie.

They split after seven years together after she discovered he had been allegedly sexting other women.

She confirmed their break up at the start of 2022 as she told Instagram fans back in January: “It saddens me to confirm that we are no longer a couple.”

Duncan added he felt the way Eddie treated Denise was “really unfair”.

He detailed: “Denise was trying to put on a brave face but I could tell something was wrong.”

However, Duncan added she is a “strong old bird” and survived it all.

“She doesn’t take any crap and I respect that,” Duncan went on.

Denise recently revealed that Duncan has provided invaluable support to her.

She told Metro: “He’s been a really good friend to me, and especially over the last few months when I’ve had a few personal things going on.

“He’s been amazing. He’s been a really good friend, he checks in on me all the time.”

