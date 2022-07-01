Denise Van Outen’s ex Eddie Boxshall breaks social media silence after she goes public with ‘new man’

Denise Van Outen’s ex Eddie Boxshall has taken to social media following her ‘going public with a new man’ yesterday.

Presenter Denise, 48, shared pics on Wednesday showing her in the company of property developer Jimmy Barba the night before.

Later on yesterday (June 30) Eddie broke his Instagram silence – and he had followers telling him he looks “really well”.

Denise Van Outen and Eddie Boxshall were together for seven years (Credit: Channel 4 Comedy YouTube)

Denise Van Outen and Eddie Boxshall

Former couple Denise and Eddie, 47, were regulars on Celebrity Gogglebox from when it launched in 2019.

However, she confirmed their relationship was over at the start of 2022. Denise discovered Eddie had been allegedly sexting other women.

She told Instagram fans in January: “I had to make the difficult decision not to continue in our relationship.

“I will always treasure the good times we spent together, and the memories made.”

He later recalled in May how Denise chucked him out.

Eddie told The Sun: “She was in a rage, screaming obscenities at me. That she didn’t want me in her life any more, and my life was going to be ruined without her.

“Then she physically helped me out of the house.”

Does Denise have a ‘new boyfriend’? (Credit: Instagram)

Denise and her ‘new boyfriend’

According to reports, Denise and Jimmy have enjoyed “a few dates” together.

Her recent social media activity also indicated they spent time in each other’s company on Wednesday (June 29) evening too.

Among the uploads she shared from the Grand Prix Ball was one shot showing her posing for a selfie with Jimmy standing behind her.

Photographers at the event also snapped Jimmy holding hands with Denise on the red carpet.

Eddie Boxshall shares a selfie of his own (Credit: Instagram)

The post recently shared by Eddie was also a selfie – but his shot was a solo one focusing on his fashion.

Uploading the same image to his Stories and main account, Eddie thanked a designer for his specs.

And it seems his followers were impressed with his style.

“Very nice glasses!” one person complimented Eddie.

“You do look really well,” said someone else.

And a third person added: “Specs appeal!”

