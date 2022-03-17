Denise Van Outen’s underage sex tape was shared around pub, her new book reveals

Speaking in her new book, Denise Van Outen has detailed the nightmare scenario she endured when she was 15 of having an underage sex tape used against her.

In shocking revelations from A Little Bit Of Me, Denise discusses the time that an illegal, underage sex tape of herself was shown around a pub before it was finally reported.

The 47-year-old presenter made some shocking revelations in her new book (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Denise Van Outen details sex tape ordeal in new book

Denise’s new book was released today (March 17), and it’s full of shocking revelations about her life and career.

One of the more disturbing stories in her autobiography is about the time that an illegal revenge porn tape was shown around a pub.

Denise was underage in the sex tape, as it had been filmed when she was just 15 years old.

The former EastEnders star was working on The Big Breakfast when a fan tipped her off about the illegal tape.

Read more: Denise Van Outen split: Star ‘cried her eyes out’ after finding pictures of breasts on fiancé’s iPad

“He’s adamant it’s you,” the fan said to Denise.

“He told me that he’d seen it in a pub where some bloke had been flashing it around to his mates and various punters. He was showing off because it was you.”

At first, Denise was sceptical as she had no memory of filming such a tape. However, a few days later her agent learned that the Sunday papers were going to run a story on the tape.

It soon emerged that ‘Mike’, Denise’s ex-boyfriend, had filmed a sex tape of Denise losing her virginity to him at 15, without her knowledge, and had gone to the papers with it.

Denise discussed the incident on Lorraine today too (Credit: ITV)

What else did Denise Van Outen say about the sex tape in her book?

Denise then went on to explain that the story was quickly pulled when it emerged that Denise was underage in the video. She then learned ‘Mike’s’ real motive.

“The journalist told Jimmy [Denise’s agent] that ‘Mike’ had been ready to tell all sorts of stories about me,” she continued.

“He saw me as a meal ticket, telling the journalist ‘I’ve been sitting on this for years; I knew she was going to make it’.”

When questioned by police, it emerged that ‘Mike’ had recordings of “dozens of girls”. He didn’t go to prison, however.

She went on to say that when the case eventually went to court, she “couldn’t face it”.

She said: “The impact of those events has been long-lasting and debilitating.

“The idea that my first sexual experience had been recorded and shown to other people was hard to get over,” she said.

“Looking backward from my forties, I can see some of my relationships have been affected by my issues around trust over the last 20 years.”

The impact of the ordeal has been long-lasting and debilitating, Denise said (Credit: ITV)

Has Denise said anything else about the ordeal?

Denise appeared on Lorraine today (Thursday, March 17) and briefly spoke about the ordeal with the Scottish star.

“It was a hard thing to deal with because I was young and it resurfaced years later as soon as I was on television,” she said.

Read more: Denise Van Outen’s ex Eddie Boxshall’s ‘dig’ after she broke her silence on split

“To be front-page then, and going through a court case, was really quite difficult.”

She then went on to say: “I just buried it. It’s something that needed to be addressed because it has affected me.”

She then said that even though she’s 47, it still “haunts” her.