Delta Airline / employee
News

Airport employee dies after being ‘sucked into plane engine’ as airline expresses heartbreak

The tragedy took place in Texas

By Robert Emlyn Slater
| Updated:

An aiport employee has died after being “sucked into” a Delta Airlines plane in America.

The airline has since expressed “heartbreak” at the tragedy that took place last week.

Delta airlines
Tragedy struck at an airport recently (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Aiport worker sucked into engine of Delta Airline plane

Tragedy struck in an airport in Texas last Friday (June 23) after an employee died after being sucked into a plane engine.

The plane, an Airbus A319, landed in San Antonio on Friday night. It had come from Los Angeles International Airport.

However, as the plane taxied towards its gate, one of the plane’s engines was on, officials have said.

The worker is believed to have been “ingested” by the engine as the plane taxied.

Delta airlines
Officials have not yet named the worker who died (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Officials address tragedy

The employers of the worker, Unifi Aviation, have not yet named them. They have also said that an initial investigation into their death was unrelated to safety procedures. They have also said that it is yet unclear how the tragedy happened.

An investigation is also being carried out by a government agency. The National Transportation Safety Board claims it has been in contact with Delta Airlines.

They then said that they are in the “information gathering process at this point”.

Plane with light behind it
Delta have expressed heartbreak (Credit: Pexels)

Delta Airlines express heartbreak

In the wake of the worker’s death, Delta has expressed “heartbreak”. A spokesperson for Delta said that the airline was “heartbroken” to grieve the loss of an “aviation family member’s life”.

“Our hearts and full support are with their family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time,” they then said.

The airline also then said that they’re working with authorities “as they begin their investigation”.

A similar incident happened in Alabama six months ago. The airline involved – Piedmont – was fined $15,625 (£12, 285) by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

“Proper training and enforcement of safety procedures could have prevented this tragedy,” OSHA said.

Read more: Mum of Titan submarine passenger Suleman Dawood ‘contradicts’ claims her son was ‘terrified’ of going on trip

NTSB: Airline ground crew member killed by engine of Delta jet at San Antonio International Airport

What do you think of this story? Head over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then share your thoughts on this story.

Related Topics

Deaths

Trending Articles

Paul O'Grady smiling and husband in bubble
Paul O’Grady’s husband makes heartbreaking confession as he details ‘shock’ of his death
Nicola Bulley smiling with her dog on walk
Nicola Bulley’s cause of death confirmed as inquest answers five key questions
Elton John at Glastonbury (Shutterstock)
This Morning hired an Elton John impersonator after Glastonbury and sorry seems to be the needed word
Christine Dawood in interiew / Suleman Dawood smiling in picture
Mum of Titan submarine passenger Suleman Dawood ‘contradicts’ claims her son was ‘terrified’ of going on trip
Garden Rescue couple and Charlie Dimmock on BBC show
Garden Rescue viewers unimpressed with ’embarrassing’ makeover: ‘What a waste of money’
Peter Andre on Lorraine and Amy Price outside ITV
Peter Andre showered with support after ex Katie Price’s mum launches attack on star