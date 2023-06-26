Airport employee dies after being ‘sucked into plane engine’ as airline expresses heartbreak

An aiport employee has died after being “sucked into” a Delta Airlines plane in America.

The airline has since expressed “heartbreak” at the tragedy that took place last week.

Tragedy struck at an airport recently (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Aiport worker sucked into engine of Delta Airline plane

Tragedy struck in an airport in Texas last Friday (June 23) after an employee died after being sucked into a plane engine.

The plane, an Airbus A319, landed in San Antonio on Friday night. It had come from Los Angeles International Airport.

However, as the plane taxied towards its gate, one of the plane’s engines was on, officials have said.

The worker is believed to have been “ingested” by the engine as the plane taxied.

Officials have not yet named the worker who died (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Officials address tragedy

The employers of the worker, Unifi Aviation, have not yet named them. They have also said that an initial investigation into their death was unrelated to safety procedures. They have also said that it is yet unclear how the tragedy happened.

An investigation is also being carried out by a government agency. The National Transportation Safety Board claims it has been in contact with Delta Airlines.

They then said that they are in the “information gathering process at this point”.

Delta have expressed heartbreak (Credit: Pexels)

Delta Airlines express heartbreak

In the wake of the worker’s death, Delta has expressed “heartbreak”. A spokesperson for Delta said that the airline was “heartbroken” to grieve the loss of an “aviation family member’s life”.

“Our hearts and full support are with their family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time,” they then said.

The airline also then said that they’re working with authorities “as they begin their investigation”.

A similar incident happened in Alabama six months ago. The airline involved – Piedmont – was fined $15,625 (£12, 285) by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

“Proper training and enforcement of safety procedures could have prevented this tragedy,” OSHA said.

