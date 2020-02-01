Declan Donnelly thanks Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick for saving the life of his beloved sausage dog Rocky

TV's Declan Donnelly has revealed that his beloved sausage dog Rocky was attacked by an "grumpy fox" in his garden.

Britain's Got Talent star Dec took to Twitter to reveal that he rushed the pup to the vets, where Supervet star Noel Fitzpatrick acted to save his life.

The incident happened just days after Dec and his presenting partner Ant McPartlin scooped the Best Presenter gong at the NTAs for the 19th consecutive year.

Dec's beloved dog Rocky was attacked by a fox (Credit: Splash News)

Dec said the "cheeky" fox left Rocky – a dachshund – needing urgent medical care.

Accident-prone Rocky had previously been under the care of the Channel 4 vet when he hurt his back.

Sharing a picture of Rocky with Noel, Dec revealed: "Another thank you to this guy @ProfNoelFitz & his amazing staff for looking after Rocky & getting him back on his feet after a run-in with a grumpy fox in our garden. Cheeky bugger."

Kind-hearted Noel replied: "Absolute pleasure guys."

Another thank you to this guy @ProfNoelFitz & his amazing staff for looking after Rocky & getting him back on his feet after a run-in with a grumpy fox in our garden. Cheeky bugger! The care & attention from @fitzpatrickref is so reassuring & comforting. Thanks again everyone.D x pic.twitter.com/Hp6HCbnifh — antanddec (@antanddec) January 31, 2020

Last month, Dec shared a picture of himself and Rocky with Noel, calling Noel a "legend" and his staff "heroes".

Animal lover Dec – who is marred to wife Ali Astall and dad to daughter Isla – shares a close bond with Rocky.

The pooch even accompanied him to the recent BGT semi-finals when his presenting partner Ant was forced to take time out.

Dec told the studio audience: "Rocky has come to keep me company and show moral support as I’ll be on my own tonight, although I’m getting the feeling he’s not as excited about the start of the BGT semi-finals as I am."

The pint-sized presenter even admitted that Rocky is best pals with Ant's dog Hurley, who he shares with ex-wife Lisa Armstrong.

Dec said: "Now are dogs are best mates… It's nice because we've got the excuse that we need to take the dogs for a walk now and then we stop for a pint."

Earlier this week, Ant and Dec shared the first trailer for the new series of Saturday Night Takeaway.

