Declan Donnelly and his family were reportedly targeted by a group of “professional thieves”, who attempted to break into their home.

The Geordie star, his wife Ali and their daughter Isla were asleep upstairs when the criminals tried to enter the £5million property.

Police arrived at 1am on Tuesday (April 6) following a 999 call.

Declan Donnelly ‘targeted by thieves’

The Met Police said: “Police were called at approximately 00:40hrs to reports of an attempted burglary at a residential property.

“Officers attended. The suspects had left the scene prior to police arrival.

“There was no evidence that they had gained access to the property.”

The suspects had left the scene prior to police arrival

In addition, a spokesperson added: “Inquiries are ongoing. At this early stage, there have been no arrests.”

Meanwhile, a source told The Sun the family “weren’t disturbed” after the robbers failed to force open iron gates.

According to the publication, one of Dec’s neighbours said: “The police arrived very soon after the car drove off.

“They are lovely neighbours. I hope it doesn’t scare them off from living here.”

The popular host purchased the property in 2006.

Dec’s rep declined to comment when approached by ED!.

Meanwhile, it comes shortly after the finale episode of Saturday Night Takeaway.

During the programme, hosts Ant McPartlin and Dec reunited an army officer with his family.

Earlier in the show, the family also won a holiday.

On Twitter, the emotional moment had viewers “proper sobbing”.

One tweeted: “#SaturdayNightTakeaway that was so, so lovely, to see their dad walk in #Military.”

In addition, a second wrote: “Aw the two lads with their dad who has come back from army duty #SaturdayNightTakeaway.”

Stephen Mulhern previously announced the penultimate show of the year.

