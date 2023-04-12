Declan Donnelly shares rare update about daughter Isla

Declan Donnelly has shared a rare update about his four-year-old daughter Isla, who he welcomed with wife Ali Astall in 2018.

The pair also had their second child, baby boy Jack, in July 2022. Although Dec has largely remained private about his family life, he did share an insight into his life as a dad on Ant and Dec‘s Saturday Night Takeaway: Behind The Scenes.

Ant and Dec dressed up with Elsa for a segment of Saturday Night Takeaway (Credit: ITV)

Declan Donnelly shares sweet moment with daughter Isla

During a segment on Saturday Night Takeaway: Behind The Scenes, Declan described a sweet moment with his daughter Isla.

As Ant and Dec were backstage during their End of Show segment with the cast of the West End musical Frozen, Dec shared his daughter’s love for the Disney film the musical is based on. Dec dressed like the main character, Elsa, from the hit Disney film as he posed in a sparkly blue dress.

When I told her this morning I was going to work to see Elsa, it kind of blew her tiny mind.

Dec joked: “This is how I came to work. I’m a big fan of Frozen so this is my own outfit. I don’t know what they’ve got for me in costume.” He then added that his daughter loves the film: “I know the movie quite well. My daughter is four years old now so she is right in prime Elsa territory. When I told her this morning I was going to work to see Elsa, it kind of blew her tiny mind.”

So cute!

Declan Donnelly previously opened up about fatherhood in his autobiography (Credit: Splash News)

Declan didn’t expect how much fatherhood would ‘change him’

While Dec has shared much about his family life with daughter Isla and son Jack, he did previously open up about fatherhood in his joint autobiography with Ant – Once Upon A Tyne.

He wrote this about becoming a father: “At first, like all expectant parents, I didn’t truly understand how much it was going to change me. I just thought it was another little person coming to live in the house. It opened up a whole other side to me, a side I didn’t know existed. I felt a love that I didn’t realise it was possible to feel. Everything I do, every day, is for my daughter now.”

Dec married wife Ali in 2015 and the pair most recently welcomed son Jack last summer.

