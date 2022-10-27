Dec Donnelly has arrived in Australia with his children and wife ahead of the new series of I’m A Celebrity.

However, the 47-year-old presenter has admitted that having his family with him is ‘more stressful’.

The star has flown his two children and wife with him to Australia as he begins filming with TV partner Ant McPartlin.

What did Dec Donnelly say about his children?

As Dec landed in Australia for the new series of the ITV programme, he made a confession about bringing his family with him.

The TV presenter brought his wife Ali alongside four-year-old daughter Isla and three-month-old son Jack. The pair married in 2015, with daughter Isla arriving in 2018. Jack was born earlier this year, with the pair keeping the pregnancy a secret until he was born in July.

Unfortunately for Dec, Jack’s arrival was tinged with sadness as the presenter’s brother died suddenly weeks before Jack arrived.

Speaking to The Sun, Dec said: “It is very exciting, I can’t wait to get going. We have got the family here, baby Jack. And Isla is here, we have got the whole gang.

“It is a bit more stressful coming now, you watch less movies. But it is fine and great to be able to bring them out. We can have a bit of family time as well as getting the series going as well.”

The star also joked that he might even rope his buddy Ant into babysitting from time to time!

I’m A Celebrity 2022

ITV recently released its first trailer for the new series of I’m A Celeb, and viewers are getting excited to see Ant and Dec return to the jungle.

For the last two years, the show has been filmed in Wales due to travel restrictions thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the series has returned to Australia this year.

This week, ITV also confirmed that the brand new series will air on Sunday, November 6. That’s next week!

Who’s doing I’m A Celeb this year?

This year’s line-up hasn’t yet been confirmed, however, there’s many stars rumoured to be heading into the jungle.

These include Mike Tindall, Coronation Street legend Sue Cleaver, Danny Dyer, Charlene White, Olivia Attwood and Seann Walsh. Some bookies have also predicted former Prime Minister Boris Johnson could do a stint Down Under.

I’m A Celebrity will air on ITV, Sunday November 6, at 9pm.

