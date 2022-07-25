Ant and Dec smiling
Ant and Dec fans in tears as Dec ‘pays tribute’ to his presenting partner with baby’s poignant name

Declan Donnelly’s baby, Jack Anthony Alphonsus, was born on Saturday – and fans of Dec were over the moon for the star and his wife, Ali.

But what had fans of the star in tears was his son’s name – which many believe is a poignant tribute to his friend, Ant.

Dec announces baby’s birth

Yesterday saw Dec take to social media to announce some exciting news for himself and his wife, Ali.

The 47-year-old uploaded a picture of his baby son’s hand clutching his finger to Instagram.

“Shortly before 10am yesterday, 23.7.2022, Ali and I welcomed the arrival of our son, Jack Anthony Alphonsus, a very welcome ray of light,” he captioned the snap.

“He is wonderful and Isla is beyond excited to be a big sister! D x,” he added.

The post has since picked up over 400,000 likes since being uploaded, as well as thousands of comments congratulating Dec and Ali.

Ant and Dec on This Morning
Fans think Dec paid tribute to Ant with his son’s name (Credit: ITV)

Dec’s baby name

It wasn’t just Dec’s baby news that got fans of the star excited – it was his baby’s name.

Many believe that the Geordie star gave his son the middle name Anthony in tribute to his long-time friend and co-star, Ant.

Omg Anthony as a middle name!

Ant’s full name is, of course, Anthony.

“Second name Anthony [crying emojis],” one fan commented on Dec’s post.

“His middle name after Ant [love emoji],” another wrote.

“Omg Anthony as a middle name! [love eyes emoji],” a third gushed.

“Ahhh little nod to Ant. I love it. Congratulations everyone xxx,” another said.

Dec and Ali
Dec and Ali have two kids together (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Celebrities send on their congratulations

There were plenty of celebrities in the comment section of Dec’s Instagram post yesterday.

“Welcome to the world Jack… Isla will be the best big sister… hugest love,” This Morning star Holly Willoughby wrote.

“Delighted for you both! Congrats,” Love Island host Laura Whitmore commented.

“Congratulations to you all,” celebrity chef Jamie Oliver said.

Awww congrats!!! Much love to the fam,” Pussycat Dolls star (and Dec’s ‘ex’) Ashley Roberts wrote. 

“Love you guys. So happy for you. Cannot wait to meet little Jack,” Fearne Cotton commented.

