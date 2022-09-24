Deborah James’ mum has revealed she had the opportunity to dance with Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke recently.

Heather James admitted her enjoyment became “mixed with sadness” as her late daughter Deborah, who died in June, loved the BBC show.

Heather shared a video of herself and Anton dancing as Frank Sinatra’s Fly Me to the Moon played over the top.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heather James (@bowelgran)

Deborah James’ mum

Alongside the sweet video, Heather said she danced with Anton a “few weeks ago”, leaving her “overwhelmed”.

She continued: “This brought back memories of my youth as dancing was my love.

“I had a wonderful time and Anton was so kind and encouraging. Obviously my enjoyment was mixed with sadness knowing how much Deborah loved Strictly and particularly Anton and would have adored to be with us dancing.”

Heather continued: “The dress I’m wearing is the Tea Dance dress from Deborah’s In The Style Collection so felt she would be with us as we danced.

Heather admitted her enjoyment was mixed with “sadness” as she danced with Anton (Credit: ITV)

“Thank you Anton for giving up your time and to the Rosewood Hotel for hosting us.

“@mrantondubeke @rosewoodlondon @inthestyle and also a big thank you to @cj_brough for helping to make this happen.

Obviously my enjoyment was mixed with sadness knowing how much Deborah loved Strictly.

“So looking forward to Strictly Come Dancing starting!”

Fans loved the video and many gushed over Heather’s experience with Anton.

One commented: “What an amazing experience, Deborah was very much with you I am sure.”

Deborah sadly died in June (Credit: ITV)

Another wrote: “Awww this is awesome, you look stunning in the dress! Your Debs was defo with you in spirit, dancing along with you all!”

A third added: “You look beautiful in that dress!!

“Your beautiful daughter would be dancing with you.”

Deborah died in June at the age of 40 from bowel cancer.

In the weeks before her death, Deborah achieved many incredible things.

She raised millions for Cancer Research UK through her Bowelbabe Fund.

Heather James’ interview on Lorraine

In August, Heather appeared on ITV’s Lorraine to open up about losing her beloved daughter.

She said: “We knew she’d come home to die, but you still have that bit of hope, ‘Did they get it wrong?’

Read more: Deborah James’ book reaches number one after being published posthumously

“I actually find it harder now as the weeks go on because it’s longer since I’ve spoken to her and like this, she should be here doing this.”

Meanwhile, Heather added during the interview: “I’m hoping, with her help, I can still have the confidence and get the word out about cancer and checking your poo and being positive about living a good life when things go wrong.”

What do you think of Heather’s dance with Anton Du Beke? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.