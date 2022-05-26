Deborah James has given fans the latest update on her health in a touching Instagram post.

The inspirational star is receiving end-of-life care for bowel cancer and has admitted she’s finding it “harder to engage”.

However, Deborah did tell her fans she has some “exciting” news to share with them on Thursday.

Deborah admitted she’s finding it “harder to engage” (Credit: BBC)

Deborah James latest

Taking to Instagram, Deborah reflected on the last few days and the incredible moments and achievements she’s made.

She wrote: “A few for the memories. A mix of some pics that have made me smile over the last few days.

“I feel at the moment I’ve got so much to share, to be thankful for but my body just isn’t playing the game!

Deborah reflected on memories over the last few days (Credit: ITV)

“Im finding it harder and harder to engage and am just resting up a lot between managing side effects and having lovely random chats with my family.

“But later today (see last section) I’m sharing something very exciting with you guys! And honestly it’s keeping me going!”

Deborah then went on to list all the memories which have made her smile.

First up, Deborah thanked Lego for creating a mini version of herself as she said it was made “by the chief fairy builder”.

Deborah is receiving end-of-life care for bowel cancer (Credit: ITV)

Next up, Deborah thanked Prince William for his “kind words” recently and for visiting the Royal Marsden Hospital.

During his visit, the Duke of Cambridge met with the team who cared for Deborah.

Deborah went on to celebrate being able to visit the Chelsea Flower Show to see her Dame Deborah James Rose.

Finally, Deborah revealed her collection with clothing brand In The Style launched for a 48-hour preview that night.

Deborah James’ In The Style collection

She admitted: “I’m nervous because of all the hard work we put into it and I just really hope you like it.

“We decided to bring a little pre-order launch forward just so I’d be here to see it, which makes me emotional.

“Remember we are donating the entire profits to the @bowelbabefund so I’m really proud of what we are doing. I just wish I could wear it all!!”

Fans praised Deborah for being her incredible and amazing self throughout this tough time.

One person said: “Dame Deborah James you are one truly special lady.”

Another commented: “Such a beautiful inspirational woman.”

A third added: “You are incredible and such an inspiration.”

If you’d like to donate to Deborah’s Just Giving fund, you can do so here.

