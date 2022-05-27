Deborah James has paid a heartbreaking tribute to daughter Eloise in her latest Instagram posts.

Earlier this week it was revealed that the force of nature known as Bowel Babe was releasing her own charity clothing line.

This came after a rose was named after her, with proceeds going to her Bowelbabe Fund.

The fund – which you can donate to here – is currently at £6.5 million, before the money from the clothing range and rose are added on.

Deborah James is receiving end-of-life care for bowel cancer (Credit: YouTube)

Deborah James latest: Inspiration behind collection revealed

After In The Style dropped the collection early so that Deborah could see the reaction, the woman herself has admitted the inspiration behind some of the designs.

Perhaps the most poignant of the pieces, though, is her pale pink netted skirt, as modelled by her 12-year-old daughter Eloise on Deborah’s Instagram Stories.

Of course, as Bowel Babe’s social media followers will know, the duo share an incredible mother/daughter bond.

Deborah danced her way through her chemotherapy and cancer treatment, often with Eloise by her side.

And it’s this love of dance and her “mini me” daughter which inspired Deborah to create the Eloise skirt.

Deborah called Eloise her ‘mini me’ (Credit: Instagram)

Sharing stills of Eloise modelling the skirt while dancing in the garden, Deborah paid tribute to her little girl.

Keep dancing to the moon and back.

She said: “Designed for my beautiful dancing, ballet loving mini me, my daughter, Eloise.”

Deborah then added a plea for Eloise to keep in mind for the future.

“Keep dancing,” she instructed the little girl, “to the moon and back”.

The pair became known for their strong bond and love of dancing together (Credit: Instagram)

Hopes for Eloise’s wedding day

Deborah had previously revealed her hopes to be a part of her daughter’s wedding day.

Speaking about her rose, she said: “What breaks my heart and brings me the most beautiful thought, is that this variety will and can now be grown forever.

“And maybe one day even Eloise might choose to have it in her wedding bouquet.”

