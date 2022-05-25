Dame Deborah James has made a devastating admission about her children in her latest interview.

Bowel Babe Deborah is currently receiving end-of-life care at her parents’ home in Surrey.

Admitting she has good days and bad, Deborah has said that she is shielding her kids from her darkest moments.

Dame Deborah James has said in her latest interview that she wants to shield her kids from her darkest days (Credit: YouTube)

Deborah James latest: Devastating admission about her kids

The star is mum to daughter Eloise, 12, and son Hugo, 14, with husband Seb.

She previously decided to live out her days at her parents’ home because she didn’t want her family home to be filled with bad memories for the kids.

Read more: Deborah James reveals heartbreaking part she hopes to play in daughter’s wedding

And now she has said that she isn’t letting her kids see her when she is at her lowest.

I want to know when I need to get my kids back from school, to say goodbye to them

Deborah told The Sun: “I feel very strongly that I don’t want my kids to see me agitated and distressed. I want to make sure they see me when I’m having a good day.”

The cancer campaigner saw her grandparents as their health deteriorated and said that they “weren’t good memories” for her.

As a result, she admitted she doesn’t want that for her kids.

Instead, she said she wants them to have “nice memories”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deborah James (@bowelbabe)

Deborah doesn’t want to be a ‘burden’

She also admitted that she doesn’t want to be a “burden” to her kids, revealing that she doesn’t want them to have to care for her.

“I don’t want them to take on the burden of having to care for me, massage my legs because I can’t walk. That would break my heart,” she said.

Read more: Who’s who in the cast of Emmerdale? Meet the full 2022 line-up here

The star also admitted that she is constantly asking her hospice team how she will know “when it’s time”.

However, she said “it’s not that easy” to predict.

But there is a heartbreaking reason that she is keen to know when her time is almost up.

“I want to know when I need to get my kids back from school, to say goodbye to them,” she said.

You can donate to Deborah’s Just Giving fund here.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.