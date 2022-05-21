Dame Deborah James smiling in a floral dress
Deborah James latest: Star reveals heartbreaking part she hopes to play in daughter’s wedding day

Little Eloise is just 12 years old

By Nancy Brown

Dame Deborah Jones has revealed how she hopes to be a part of daughter Eloise’s wedding day in her latest Instagram post.

Deborah, 40, is currently receiving end-of-life care following her diagnosis with incurable bowel cancer.

She is mum to Eloise, 12, and Hugo, 14, with husband Seb.

Tragically she won’t be around to see her daughter walk down the aisle, however, she has now revealed how she hopes to be a part of her wedding day.

Dame Deborah James smiling in a floral dress
Dame Deborah James revealed in her latest Instagram post that she’s had a rose named after her (Credit: YouTube)

Deborah James latest: Star ‘cries’ as rose is named after her

The gorgeous Deborah posted on Instagram last night (May 20) to reveal that she’s had a rose named after her.

And not just any rose, quite possibly the most beautiful one you’ve ever seen.

Read more: Stacey Solomon welcomes ‘inspirational’ Deborah James ‘to the family’

Deborah revealed: “I’m so honoured with the help of @worldofrosesuk and @theharknessrosecompany to announce the release of the Dame Deborah James Rose!

“I actually cried when they asked me if they could name a rose after me.”

Deborah explained that £2.50 from the sale of each of the roses, which are on pre-order for autumn delivery, will be paid into her Bowelbabe Fund.

A blooming lovely rose

Poignantly, she added: “I just can’t wait for my family to plant them everywhere this autumn.”

“Roses are my favourite flowers and I hope this one will brighten the smiles for all!”

Read more: Who is Alfie Boe and why did he split from his wife?

The Dame Deborah James Rose is a new floribunda which produces masses of white blooms with a subtle ballet slipper pink centre.

I actually cried when they asked me if they could name a rose after me.

The rose is repeat flowering from early June to the first frosts, with its blooms set out perfectly against the dark green, glossy foliage.

Part Deborah hopes to play in Eloise’s wedding day

Deborah then revealed something which she said “breaks my heart”.

“What breaks my heart and brings me the most beautiful thought, is that this variety will and can now be grown forever,” she said.

She then made her wish and revealed how she plans to be a part of Eloise’s wedding day.

“And maybe one day even Eloise might choose to have it in her wedding bouquet.”

You can pre-order the rose here now and also donate to Deborah’s Just Giving fund here.

