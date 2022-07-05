Deborah James’ parents beam in new photo for special occasion following her death

Deborah James’ parents toasted the memory of their daughter in an Instagram photo as a tribute rose was unveiled at a flower show.

Last Thursday (June 30), Deborah’s mum Heather and dad Alistair encouraged people to remember their daughter by ‘raising a glass’.

Mum-of-two Deborah, the cancer campaigner also known as ‘Bowelbabe’, passed away earlier that week.

Deborah raised millions for charity during her lifetime – and even more has been donated following her death.

But now her memory will also be kept alive through a rose from the Harkness Rose Company.

Dame Deborah James passed away last week following her battle with bowel cancer (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Deborah James’ parents ‘raise a glass’

In an image of Heather and James alongside the flower, the caption explained: “Today we raised a glass to Dame Debs at Hampton Court Flower Show.

“It was so lovely to welcome Alistair @alistairjames30 & Heather James @bowelgran to our stand to see Deborah’s rose. Big hugs and lots of love.”

By way of reply, on her Story account, Heather re-shared the Instagram upload and said: “It was lovely to raise a glass today to Deborah at Hampton Court Palace garden festival.

Deborah’s parents stepped out recently (Credit: Instagram Stories)

“Thank you for making this possible.”

People responding with comments on the post were clearly very moved.

Many offered emotional tributes to Deborah’s parents, hailing their strength and courage.

Fans promised to ‘keep Deborah’s memory alive’ (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

“So lovely to see Dame Deborah’s parents, I send them all my love and strength. Let’s all keep her memory alive,” wrote one well-wisher.

“What amazing parents, I can see where Dame Deborah got her strength from,” another person complimented.

And a third commenter added: “Truly wonderful parents weathering the storm of grief as best as they can.”

Others were touched by the beauty of the rose itself, and pledged to ‘raise a glass’, too.

Deborah Rose

One person reflected: “Beautiful rose for a beautiful lady, been thinking of all her family so much.”

“I will do the same when my Dame Deborah rose arrives in the autumn,” vowed another.

And yet another stirring comment read: “Heartbroken with and for you and all of Deborah’s family.

“I hope that you find some comfort in the outpouring of love and respect for your darling daughter. It is just so cruel.

“I will cherish the roses that I have ordered.”

