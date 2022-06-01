Deborah James has shared some news on Instagram as fans branded her an “inspiration”.

The campaigner and podcast star introduced two “limited edition” t-shirts with clothing brand In The Style.

Deborah, who is receiving end-of-life care for bowel cancer, told her fans that her clothing collection has incredibly raised £650,000 for her Bowelbabe Fund.

Deborah James on Instagram

The star shared a string of images showing herself smiling in the pink and black t-shirts.

In one photo, Deborah posed with her daughter Eloise.

Alongside the pictures, the star wrote: “Introducing my 2 limited edition T-shirts available in black & pink on the @inthestyle app & website now for a limited time with 100% of profits going to @bowelbabefund.

Deborah is an inspiration (Credit: ITV)

“My @inthestyle T-shirt and collection have now raised an additional £650,000 so far for @bowelbabefund!!!

“I am so so happy and thankful to you all.”

She continued: “Creating these have really kept me going the last few days and I’m so proud of them.

“I talk about this quote a lot ‘Rebellious Hope’ – it’s truly what has got me through the last 5 years and I have been blown away by just how many of you have been supporting and wearing my t-shirt design I’ve designed with @inthestyle.”

Deborah is receiving end-of-life care for bowel cancer (Credit: ITV)

Deborah revealed she’s been “up and down over the last couple of days”.

However, she said when she’s had strength, she’s been discussing ideas with the clothing brand.

She added: “We have decided to do these 2 final designs at your request and it’s fair to say I absolutely LOVE them!

“The black t-shirt is a fitted style with gold foil – I wanted to create a more dressy option and I love it.

“Then the most popular request was a pink one so we’ve created this as a ‘standard fit’ style – alongside my original white one which is a more oversize fit.”

Bowelbabe Fund

Deborah said 100% of profits, which is a minimum of £7.08 per t-shirt, from the sale of each one will go towards her Bowelbabe Fund which is supporting Cancer Research UK.

She concluded: “If you want to know how my day is going this is classic!

“This was due at 12 to launch and thankful @inthestyle were on it to go live!

“I on the other hand was having one of those days (sadly like a lot of my days now). But I’ve only just been able to be awake enough to do this! Argh dying is hard you know!!”

Fans supported Deborah in the comments with many branding her inspirational.

One said: “You’re amazing Dame Deborah, so inspirational.”

Another wrote: “You are inspirational and brave to even consider what you are doing and achieving.”

A third added: “You’re the most incredible and inspirational person!”

