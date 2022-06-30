The Deborah James T-shirts for In The Style were ripped off on Amazon as the company issued an apology following the star’s death.

Deborah had launched a charity T-shirt in May in partnership with clothing company In The Style.

It featured her trademark “rebellious hope” phrase and they retail from £15 to £18. Whatsmore, 100% of the proceeds go to her Bowelbabe Fund for Cancer Research UK.

The T-shirts have been a huge success. Deborah had hoped to raise £50,000 but ended up making more than one million.

However, following her death this week, vile scammers decided to try and take advantage of the star’s cause.

Deborah James launched a T-shirt range with In The Style (Credit: ITV)

Deborah James’ In The Style T-shirts

T-shirts with the late star’s trademark “rebellious hope” phrase were available to buy on Amazon on Wednesday (June 29).

Some of the listings on Amazon even used the name “Bowelbabe” and “charity” in their descriptions, despite not being official merchandise.

After being made aware of the scam merchandise, Amazon told Metro.co.uk that it had removed multiple listings and would continue to do so.

A spokesperson said: “Like many, we were saddened to hear of Dame Deborah James’ passing.

“We’re in the process of removing all products that make any suggestion of a link with Dame Deborah James or the related charities and apologise for any distress caused.”

Deborah James passed away on Tuesday (Credit: ITV)

Deborah, who was diagnosed with bowel cancer back in 2016, passed away on Tuesday. She was just 40 years old.

She was receiving end-of-life care in her final weeks at her parents’ home. The campaigner lived her final days at her parents’ home because she didn’t want her family home filled with bad memories for the kids.

The beloved star was mum to daughter Eloise, 12, and son Hugo, 14, with her husband, Seb.

Deborah had told The Sun of her decision, saying: “I feel very strongly that I don’t want my kids to see me agitated and distressed. I want to make sure they see me when I’m having a good day.”

