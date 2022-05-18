Deborah James called her husband her “rock” as she revealed a brief trip she took after not leaving the house in 10 days.

Last week, Dame Deborah told fans that her active care for bowel cancer had stopped and she was receiving hospice at home care.

On Wednesday, Deborah shared a photo of herself and her husband Sebastian Bowen as they visited RHS Garden Wisley.

In the photo, Deborah is seen sitting in a wheelchair with a blanket on her as she smiles alongside Sebastian at the venue.

The podcast host told her followers that she hasn’t been able to leave her house in 10 days as she’s been so weak.

Deborah said alongside the photo: “Seb whisked me (bit of a mission but worth it!) at the crack of dawn to @rhswisley before all the crowds to say well done for the book launch, and it was just perfect for a hour.

Deborah was ‘whisked’ on a brief trip by her husband (Credit: ITV)

“I haven’t left the house in 10 days as have been too weak.

“And whilst I’m now going to snooze for most of the day (in the sun like a cat!) – I love this picture of reminding me of vibrant green life all around, despite the sadness of knowing the state of my body inside.

“But Seb is an utter rock for me and together we seem to be able to squeeze our hands, swallow the tears and laugh instead.”

Deborah went on to speak about the reaction to the news she’s releasing a new book.

Inspirational Deborah is releasing a new book (Credit: ITV)

The star has written another book called How To Live When You Could Be Dead.

Deborah added: “I’m blown away and utterly grateful by the response to the book pre-launch and the sheer numbers of you who have kindly ordered it.

“Not only contributing the @bowelbabefund but also making it number one in the best sellers Amazon list.

“It’s always been my pipe dream to write a times best seller.

“My first book just missed out, so maybe just maybe I’ll never know about this one, but I’m sure I’ll be celebrating somewhere!!”

Deborah’s fans praised her for making the trip as one commented: “What an amazing lady you are.”

Another said: “What a perfect way to spend your morning and to celebrate your book launch.”

A third gushed: “Such a beautiful picture of you both you are a remarkable woman.”

