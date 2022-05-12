Deborah James has made a heartbreaking plea to her husband as she tragically nears the end of her life.

The mum-of-two, known as Bowel Babe, is in palliative care after admitting her body can “no longer continue” to fight.

Deborah, 40, has two children, Hugo, 14, and Eloise, 12 and is married to Seb.

The incredible Bowel Babe has now raised more than £3 million (Credit: BBC)

Deborah James’ plea to husband Seb

The fearless cancer campaigner revealed she’s left a list of instructions for her family to be carried out after she’s gone.

Don’t be taken for a ride, don’t marry a bimbo, find someone else who can make you laugh like we did

One of which is for her husband to “move on”.

Speaking to The Times, Deborah said: “I don’t think I’ve ever seen my husband so emotional. He’s suddenly realised the enormity of this. I have given him strict instructions: I want him to move on.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deborah James (@bowelbabe)

The campaigner is known for her brilliant sense of humour and as a result added a caveat to her instruction.

“Don’t be taken for a ride, don’t marry a bimbo, find someone else who can make you laugh like we did,” she stated.

‘One last cuddle’

Deborah broke down in tears during her BBC interview as she recalled the conversations she’s had with her kids.

Read more: Deborah James latest: Bowel Babe reveals dying wish as she makes poignant final TV appearance

As a result, she told The Times: “It’s been hideous telling my children. I didn’t think I’d be able to speak to them without crying, but I’d love one last cuddle.”

The proud mum also revealed she’s been doing lots of “death admin”.

This includes writing letters that Eloise and Hugo can read from her on big milestones such as first dates and wedding days.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deborah James (@bowelbabe)

Deborah’s funeral plans

The star would like her children to read at her funeral, which she states will be a “sombre” affair.

Deborah said she wants the congregation to dress in black and white.

Read more: MAFSA star Olivia loses job over naked photo scandal

She also wants guests to bring photos and anecdotes for her family to collect.

In terms of the song the presenter wants played, it will be Tell Me It’s Not True, from Blood Brothers.

Deborah has fought an inspirational fight (Credit: ITV)

Bowel Babe’s Just Giving fund

Deborah has won the hearts of the nation during he epic cancer fight.

The campaigner has raised more than £3 million for Cancer Research from her Just Giving page.

Consequently, the star told the BBC the donations made her feel “utterly loved”.

If you would like to donate to Deborah’s cause, the link is here.

Send your love to Deborah and her family on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.