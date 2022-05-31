Deborah James has issued a sad health update as she admitted she’s getting “less able” to leave her house or bed.

The campaigner and podcast star is receiving end-of-life care for bowel cancer, which she was diagnosed with in 2016.

Deborah has been keeping her Instagram followers updated on her health and on Tuesday shared some bittersweet news.

Deborah James health update

The star revealed that she enjoyed a “party sleepover” with family including her daughter and sister.

However, Deborah said she’s only getting “some very grabbed hours between the sleeping and side effects”.

Deborah posted a series of pictures from the glam sleepover as the family enjoyed face masks and cosying up.

Inspirational Deborah shared an update with her fans today (Credit: ITV)

Deborah wrote: “Making memories can be hard [when] you are dying! Oh the pressure!!

“I’m now only getting some very grabbed hours between the sleeping and side effects, but this girly sleepover managed to put such a smile to my face having spent most of yesterday in tears!

“I’m getting less and less able to leave the house, or bed really now, so was feeling pretty down about it.

“Or do anything for that matter! But my sister suggested a party sleepover!

“She managed to call a very local Woking company (@teepeevibetribe), that morning, who said, yes we’ll come and help and make the whole thing so easy and enjoyable all within 3 hours notice!”

Deborah said she’s getting “less able” to leave her house or bed (Credit: ITV)

Deborah continued, saying she had been feeling “awful” after a “bad day” so didn’t watch the set up of the sleepover.

She said: “Actually I just cried over my leaking drains next door!

“But with the help of my sister and bro, managed to calm down and then they wheeled me into the room last night and yes I cried over the fairy lights! Good tears!

“It was just perfect! I went from staying in my wheelchair to ending up everyone helping to get me into an actually Tee pee to watch Cinderella with the gang and sit their like a 5 year old with a huge Cheshire Cat smile on my face next to my daughter and sister!”

Bowel Babe news

Concluding her message, Deborah penned: “We booked the experience as regular customer but they refused payment so have donated it to @bowelbabefund instead.

“But I wanted to give a big shout out to @teepeevibetribe because they were local, just so good and made something that meant a a lot to me just so effortless.

“Today I sleep! But with another memory and a smile.”

Fans gushed over Deborah’s post as one person said: “How very special! I sobbed reading this! Sending you all so much love.”

Another added: “Your strength is incredible and you look so beautiful. Pleased you had a lovely evening.”

