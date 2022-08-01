Deborah James’ devastated mum Heather makes heartbreaking confession following daughter’s death

Heather James, the mother of Dame Deborah James, has taken to Instagram to make a heartbreaking confession, just two weeks after her daughter’s funeral.

It was announced that Deborah had died, aged 40, on June 28 after being diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016.

Her private funeral took place on July 20 and was attended by celebrity friends such as Lorraine Kelly, Gaby Roslin, and Tom and Giovanna Fletcher.

Heather was also pictured at the funeral, wiping the tears from her eyes as she said goodbye to her beloved daughter.

Deborah James’ mother, Heather, said she will miss her ‘forever’ (Credit: Instagram)

Deborah James’ mum Heather posts a touching tribute

Heather, known as Bowel Gran on Instagram, posted a snap of Deborah on holiday with her family last year.

Deborah stands smiling at the camera, clad in a pink tropical patterned maxi dress and accessorised with a pink hairband and some bracelets.

Her mother captioned the story: “A year ago we were on holiday with you – miss you forever.”

The pair were often seen on Deborah’s social media together.

They also made appearances on ITV breakfast show Lorraine.

Deborah moved into her parents’ home in the latter stages of her disease.

Dame Deborah James’ legacy

Deborah shared her cancer journey with her Instagram followers to raise awareness of the illness.

She began a podcast titled You, Me and The Big C alongside her friends Lauren Manon and Rachael Bland.

Her incredible fundraising raised over £7 million for Cancer Research via the BowelBabe Fund.

She was also awarded a damehood for campaigning and fundraising efforts in her final weeks.

Deborah leaves behind her husband, Sebastien, and her two children, Hugo, 14 and Eloise, 12.

At the funeral, Hugo helped to carry his mum’s coffin into the church.

Meanwhile, both Hugo and Eloise read poignant poems to the assembled mourners.

Tributes following funeral of Deborah James

She also had a wealth of famous friends, with many commenting after Deborah’s funeral.

Lorraine Kelly revealed she’ll get a tattoo in Deborah’s honour.

Other pals claimed she would’ve enjoyed “every minute” of her funeral.

