Deborah James’ mum delights fans with news about granddaughter as she continues her mum’s legacy: ‘Absolutely amazing!’

She's just like her mum

By Gabrielle Cracknell

The daughter of the late Dame Deborah James has shared some lovely news alongside the star’s mum.

It seems Deborah’s 13-year-old daughter, Eloise, is keeping her mum’s legacy and love of fashion alive with the launch of a new clothing collection.

Deborah James on Lorraine
Dame Deborah James sadly passed away last year (Credit: ITV)

Dame Deborah James clothing collection

Deborah’s mum Heather announced on Instagram yesterday (July 25): “So proud of Eloise in her collaboration with @inthestyle to launch the new Dame Deborah James collection.”

Fashion lover Deborah launched her own clothing collection with online retailer In The Style in the month before her death. To date, the In The Style x Dame Deborah James clothing line has raised over £1.7 million pounds. This money has gone towards Deborah’s own charity, Bowelbabe Fund to help with life-saving bowel cancer research.

Daughter and husband of Deborah James in BBC interview
Deborah James’ daughter is continuing her mum’s legacy with a new clothing collection (Credit: BBC)

Now, to celebrate its one-year anniversary, Eloise has helped to roll out a brand new selection of clothes.

Heather explained: “A year ago when In The Style launched the original collection for Deborah they promised her at that time to continue to spread her message of hope and positivity and help keep her legacy going!”

She would have loved this – well done!

The proud grandmother then went on: “It is wonderful to see Eloise continuing to share her mothers love of fashion and her desire to support Deborah’s legacy in this way. What a brave positive inspiration you are Eloise – just like your mother. She would have loved this – well done!”

The one-year anniversary clothing collection will include a selection of beautiful summer dress created from some of Dame Deborah’s favourite patterns and designs.

Fashion brand In The Style will once again donate all their profits from the clothing line to Deborah’s Bowelbabe Fund at Cancer Research UK.

Fans delighted by Deborah James daughter news

There was an outpouring of love for Eloise following the announcement.

“What an amazing young lady, like mother like daughter and it began with you Heather,” commented one fan.

Another said: “Wow wow wow this is absolutely amazing!!! What a girl Eloise! Just like your mum she would be so proud! And you should be mega proud of yourself.”

A third agreed: “This is incredible… Eloise is as wonderful as her mum.”

