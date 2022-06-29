Following Deborah James‘ death from bowel cancer, Linda Nolan has paid tribute.

Of course, fans of the singer will know that Linda is living with incurable secondary breast cancer, which makes her tribute even more poignant.

She said she feels a “deep sadness” over Deborah’s death and hopes that when her “time comes” she’ll be as “brave” as the Bowel Babe star was.

Linda Nolan was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006 (Credit: Splash News)

Linda Nolan pays tribute to cancer campaigner Deborah James

Posting on Twitter Linda shared her condolences.

She said: “From my heart, a deep sadness at the news of @bowelbabe.

Read more: William and Kate pay tribute to Deborah James following her death from bowel cancer

“Her legacy will live on. She will have saved so many lives with her inspirational attitude towards this horrendous disease.

“My love and thoughts are with her wonderful family. RIP Dame Deborah, in pain no more.”

News of Deborah James’ death was particularly poignant for Linda, who has incurable cancer (Credit: Instagram)

Linda then tweeted to admit that Deborah was an “inspiration to me personally”.

Poignantly, she explained: “Dame Deborah was an inspiration to me personally, because I know what happened to her will eventually happen to me.

I only hope that when my time comes, I can handle it with the grace and dignity she did.

“She really was so brave and I only hope that when my time comes, I can handle it with the grace and dignity that she did.”

Dame Deborah was an inspiration to me personally, because I know what happened to her will eventually happen to me… #secondarybreastcancer She really was so brave and I only hope that when my time comes, I can handle it with the grace and dignity that she did ❤️ pic.twitter.com/97TPxmZsRu — Linda Nolan (@LindaNolan_) June 28, 2022

Linda pulls out of event for ‘health reasons’

Linda also revealed that she’d had to pull out of an event yesterday for “health reasons”.

Fans rallied round as she shared: “I’m really sorry everyone but I’m afraid for health reasons – I won’t be exhibiting with my brand @Hudsons_Spirits at the #GinToMyTonic show in Cardiff this weekend.

“I’ll keep you posted on my new appearance date. I’m so sorry for letting everyone down.”

I’m really sorry everyone but I’m afraid for health reasons – I won’t be exhibiting with my brand @Hudsons_Spirits at the #GinToMyTonic show in Cardiff this weekend. I’ll keep you posted on my new appearance date. I’m so sorry for letting everyone down ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Y0YUTAOFzy — Linda Nolan (@LindaNolan_) June 28, 2022

Linda’s cancer ‘isn’t curable’

Like Deborah, Linda’s cancer “isn’t curable”.

She has untreatable secondary breast cancer after first being diagnosed with the disease in 2006.

Linda was then diagnosed with cellulitis and lymphedema in her arm in 2007 and secondary cancer on her pelvis in 2017.

Read more: Lisa Riley supported by fans on ‘toughest day’ following heartbreaking family loss

In March 2020, Linda was told that her cancer had affected her liver and underwent chemotherapy until September that year.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain in April of this year, Linda opened up on her treatment.

She said: “My cancer isn’t curable, it’s treatable.

“So I’m having a kind of palliative treatment. I’m having chemo once a week.”

Tell us what you think on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.