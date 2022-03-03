Debbie McGee details final days with Paul Daniels as ‘cruel’ cancer battle left him ‘weeping’

Debbie McGee has detailed the final days of Paul Daniels‘ “cruel” battle with cancer that left him “weeping”.

Paul passed away back in 2016 after being diagnosed with a brain tumour. He was 77 years old.

Debbie McGee opens up about Paul Daniels’ cancer battle

Paul and Debbie were married for 28 years until his death (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Debbie, 63, opened up about what her husband, Paul, went through in his final days back in 2017.

She spoke about their heartbreaking final days during a talk with the Brain Tumour Research charity at the time, and it’s now been released.

Read more: Debbie McGee ready for new partner and ‘love’ ahead of fifth anniversary of husband Paul’s death

The couple, who married in 1988, found out in 2016 that Paul had a brain tumour.

The magician was given a prognosis of just two months. However, just over a month after finding out about his tumour, Paul passed away.

“This cruel disease stripped him of everything within a few short weeks to the point where he collapsed on the bathroom floor and I held him as he wept and asked me what was happening,” she said.

Debbie McGee on Paul Daniels’ final days

Paul passed in 2016 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Debbie revealed that she first started noticing changes in her husband towards the end of 2015.

They were performing in a pantomime together when they received the devastating news.

Debbie confessed that she “broke down” when she was told that her husband was dying.

Despite the devastating news, Debbie promised to make Paul’s final few weeks as comfortable as possible. She said that she immediately made plans to bring her husband home and look after him herself in their Berkshire home.

“When Paul was well enough we would stroll around the garden down to the water’s edge. We watched movies together and ate ice cream. Paul was never able to talk about his diagnosis but of course, he knew he was dying,” she said.

Paul’s passing

Paul and Debbie, the year prior to Paul’s death (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Debbie then spoke about the lead up to Paul’s death 0n March 17, 2016.

“He loved life too much to just give up. Although Paul’s voice was weaker we’d continued to share a joke,” she revealed.

The 63-year-old then went on to speak about how she was at her husband’s side when he died, holding his hand.

Read more: Paul Daniels inheritance row: Son Paul Jnr claims ‘only person Debbie McGee cares about is herself’

Debbie and Paul first met on May 23, 1979, during rehearsals for his magic show in Great Yarmouth.

She then joined Paul on his TV show, The Paul Daniels Magic Show, which aired on the BBC for 15 years.

They married in 1989 and initially lived in Denham, Buckinghamshire, before moving to Berkshire.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of this story.