Debbie McGee and Paul Daniels enjoyed a 30-year marriage, but only now has she ended her bitter public feud with her late husband’s son, Paul Jr.

The former Strictly star, 62, is said to have “made peace” with Paul Jr, according to a new interview.

Debbie has called the feud “hurtful” after Paul Jr called her a “false witch” and “talentless”.

What did Debbie McGee say about the son of Paul Daniels?

Debbie revealed that the family is planning to reunite next month to scatter the former magician’s ashes on the fifth anniversary of his death.

In an interview with The Mirror, Debbie said: “Paul Jnr will be invited and everything is fine between us now.

“Of course what he said was hurtful so soon after his dad died, but I don’t hold grudges.

“He was obviously in extreme grief as well and took it out on me, but everything is good now.”

Entertainment legend Paul died aged 77 in 2016.

Paul Daniels reportedly left his son out of his will (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Why were Debbie and Paul Jr at odds?

The feud between the two is said to have started when Debbie sold Paul’s magic shop in Wigan after he died.

Paul Jr lashed out at Debbie seven months after his father’s death and accused her of leaving him homeless.

The star’s son, now aged 61, was also reportedly furious after he didn’t receive a penny from his dad’s estate.

It was claimed that he left Paul Jr out of his will because he feared his son would “squander” the money on booze.

At the height of the bitterness, Debbie claimed that Paul Jr threatened to “hit” her.

30 years ago today I married this amazing man. Still miss him every day ❤ pic.twitter.com/ImRYRY5c0i — Debbie McGee 💃🏼 (@thedebbiemcgee) April 2, 2018

“I miss him every day”

Back in 2018, Debbie paid tribute to her late husband on what would have been their 30th wedding anniversary.

Tweeting out a snap from their wedding, she said: “30 years ago today I married this amazing man.

“Still miss him every day.”

One fan responded: “Sending big hugs.

“He’ll be looking down on you so proud of what you have accomplished.”

